Oborevwori Mourns Passing Of Ex-Delta Health Commissioner, Dr. Joseph Otumara

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LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara, who passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026. He was 65.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the late Otumara as an accomplished medical practitioner, distinguished administrator, astute politician and committed public servant whose contributions to the development of Delta State would remain indelible.

The Governor said the death of Dr. Otumara was a painful loss not only to his family and the Itsekiri nation but also to Delta State and the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he played several strategic roles.

According to the Governor, Otumara’s remarkable career in public service, healthcare administration and politics reflected his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and the progress of the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara, a distinguished statesman, seasoned administrator and former Commissioner for Health whose service to Delta State was exemplary.

“Dr. Otumara dedicated his life to the service of humanity, first as a medical doctor and later as a public servant who occupied several important positions with diligence, integrity and exceptional competence.

“His contributions to healthcare delivery, local government administration and political development in Delta State remain invaluable. His death is a great loss to the state and the nation,” the Governor said.

Governor Oborevwori extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Warri South, the Itsekiri nation, friends and political associates. He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Dr. Otumara’s soul, noting that his legacy of service, leadership and commitment to humanity would continue to inspire future generations.

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