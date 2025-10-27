How Senator Ede Dafinone’s Free Medical Outreach Sparks Hope Across Delta Central

Share This





















By Shedrack Onitsha,

LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-When the Delta Central Diabetes Sensitisation and Medical Outreach kicked off in Sapele on October 1, 2025, few could have predicted the emotional wave of gratitude, relief, and renewed hope that would ripple across all eight local government areas of Delta Central.

What began as a modest health sensitisation exercise quickly grew into a full-scale medical mission—touching over 2000 lives, uncovering silent illnesses, and reminding people that genuine leadership still breathes compassion. From the bustling town of Sapele to the quiet communities of Ewu, thousands of Delta Central residents have received life-changing medical care through the Delta Central Diabetes Sensitisation and Medical Outreach.

At every stop—Sapele, Ethiope West, Ethiope East, Okpe, Uvwie, Udu, Ughelli North, and Ughelli South—residents turned out in their hundreds. Many came with curiosity; others came with symptoms they had ignored for years. But all left with something precious: knowledge about their health and renewed faith that their leaders care. Sponsored by Senator Ede Dafinone in partnership with the National Health Fellows, the outreach delivered free diabetes testing, hypertension and tuberculosis screening, eye care, and medical consultations to thousands across Delta Central.

In Sapele, where it all began, about 180 residents gathered at the Primary Health Centre for free screenings and health education. For many, it was their first-ever diabetes or blood pressure test. “I never knew my sugar was high until today,” said Mrs. Grace Omamogho, a 54-year-old trader. “This programme has opened my eyes. I will now watch what I eat and take my health seriously.” The event’s success, despite limited resources, set the tone for the rest of the outreach, with residents describing it as “a gift that saves lives.” The day also saw emergency interventions for three critical cases, underscoring the urgent need for accessible healthcare in local communities.

At Ethiope West, the story was no different. The turnout was steady, and enthusiasm filled the air. Over 220 people benefited from testing and counselling sessions led by the National Health Fellows and local medical professionals. “Senator Dafinone has done what many politicians forget to do after elections—he came back to care for us,” said Mr. Moses Aghogho, a beneficiary. “They checked my blood sugar and gave me advice on how to manage it. This is real leadership.”

In Isiokolo, Ethiope East, the outreach defied rain to deliver impact. Despite the downpour, more than 250 residents were tested for diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis. Among them was a middle-aged man who had lived with Type 1 diabetes for 17 years. His voice trembled as he shared his testimony: “For years, I felt forgotten. But today, I see that someone remembers us. Senator Dafinone has shown that he truly cares about our health.”

Okpe LGA witnessed an inspiring turnout at the Aghalokpe Primary Health Centre. Over 230 people received medical attention, with 40 recording dangerously high blood sugar levels above 300 mg/dl. For Mrs. Agnes Efe, a 62-year-old widow, the free testing was a lifeline. “I’ve been feeling weak and dizzy for months,” she said. “I thought it was just old age. However, the doctor said my blood sugar level is very high. I am grateful for this free checkup—I could have died without knowing.”

The Uvwie outreach at the Council Secretariat Hall in Effurun drew over 250 participants and added a new dimension—eye care. With support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), 111 people received free reading glasses. “I can now read my Bible again,” beamed 70-year-old Mrs. Rita Okoro after receiving her new glasses. “May God bless Senator Dafinone for remembering us elders.” The collaboration between the Senator’s office, WHO, and local health authorities made the exercise both professional and deeply human.

Udu’s Orhuwhorun Primary Health Centre recorded another success story, with about 198 people benefiting from diabetes testing, blood pressure checks, and family planning education. “I have not checked my blood pressure in ten years,” admitted Mr. Ejiro Agbamu, a 45-year-old motor mechanic. “Now I know it’s high, and the doctors have told me what to do. This is not politics—it’s love in action.”

By the time the outreach team arrived at Ughelli North, the momentum had grown into a movement. Residents defied the rainfall to attend, with 250 people screened for various conditions. The local council chairman, Olorogun Barr. Jaro Egbo, personally lauded the initiative, calling it “a true model of people-centred governance.” For Mrs. Mary Ovwigho, a hypertensive patient discovered during the outreach, the experience was life-changing. “I didn’t know why I was always dizzy. Now I know my BP is high, and I’ve been given drugs. I thank Senator Dafinone for saving my life.”

The final phase in Ewu, Ughelli South, brought the eight-LGA programme to a triumphant close. Over 230 participants benefited from free tests, consultations, and medications, while 104 people received reading glasses. The joy on people’s faces told the story better than any report could. “This is the first time we are seeing such care in Ewu,” said community leader, Chief Emmanuel Oteri. “Senator Dafinone has shown what representation should look like—service to humanity.”

Across all LGAs, the testimonies echoed one theme—gratitude. Many residents confessed that they had never accessed free or structured medical care before. Others, particularly the elderly and low-income earners, said the outreach restored their hope in governance. “When a Senator brings doctors to your doorstep, it means he values your life,” said Mrs. Onome Ekakitie from Udu. “This is how leaders should serve.”

Health experts who participated in the programme described it as a model for community-based preventive healthcare. The Executive Secretaries of the various Local Government Health Authorities praised the synergy between the Senator’s office, the National Health Fellows, WHO, CHAI, and local partners. “This outreach bridges the gap between health policy and real people,” said Dr. Ighovo Tega of Ughelli North. “It shows that when leaders prioritise health, communities thrive.

The outreach also revealed a sobering reality: many residents are living with undiagnosed chronic conditions. Across the eight LGAs, hundreds were found with dangerously high blood sugar or blood pressure levels, while dozens were identified for tuberculosis follow-up. For these individuals, early detection may well mean the difference between life and death.

As the outreach ended in Ughelli South, Senator Ede Dafinone’s name echoed through every community visited—not as a politician seeking votes, but as a statesman investing in lives. His initiative has become a blueprint for how leadership can intersect with compassion to produce measurable social impact.

From Sapele to Ewu, from first tests to final tears of gratitude, the Delta Central Diabetes Sensitisation and Medical Outreach has redefined what public service means. It wasn’t just about testing blood sugar—it was about testing faith in humanity and proving that, sometimes, the best form of governance begins with a heartbeat.

Shedrack Ogaga Onitsha Media & Public Relations Consultant, writes from Ughelli, Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com