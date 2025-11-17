How Police Uncover Alleged Abuse His Daughters

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man, Edward Odega, has been arrested in the Ugborikoko Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Uwvie Local Government Area, Delta State, for allegedly sexually abusing his three daughters over a period of seven years.

Odega, an indigene of Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North LGA, reportedly began abusing his eldest daughter, now 24, when she was just 12 years old and in Primary Six.

The other victims, aged 13 and 15, allegedly endured years of abuse in silence until one of them found the courage to speak out.

The eldest daughter recounted her ordeal, saying, “When I was in Primary Six, then 12 years, I was shy and afraid. I thought it was an abomination to tell anyone, hence I kept quiet, suffering in silence.”

The abuse came to light during a school outreach program led by CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor, Divisional Police Officer of Ugborikoko Division.

The program, designed to educate students on child safety and reporting abuse, prompted one of the daughters to reveal the long-standing abuse, triggering immediate police action.

Following the revelation, authorities arrested Odega and have provided medical and psychological support to the victims while investigations continue.

CSP Zuokumor described the victim’s courage as “exceptional”, highlighting the pivotal role such community and school programs play in empowering victims to come forward.

During an interview with the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, Odega reportedly confessed to sexually abusing his daughters, stating, “Yes, you are telling the truth, sir. For seven years now. I don’t really know; that is just an evil act.”

Odega remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, police authorities have urged parents, guardians, and community members to remain vigilant, report any signs of abuse, and stressed that all forms of sexual exploitation of children

TVC NEWS

