How Orogine Ohwofa Education Foundation Takes 55 Uwheru Children Out Of The Street

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-“Education is not a scam”. That was the theme of the lecture when Orogine Ohwofa Education Foundation celebrated five years of its scholarship programme for children of Uwheru community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state. The celebration was held at Ohoror. What the theme meant in essence is that with education the sky is the limit for the development of any child that is willing to be educated.

High Chief Simeon Ohwofa and others with philanthropic like mind originated the idea of Orogine Ohwofa Education Foundation. After considering the importance of education in the development of individual, the community and the nation as a whole, they came up with the design of providing scholarship in secondary and university education to less privileged children of Uwheru Community.

Thus, the scheme which started five years ago has provided scholarship education to fifty secondary school and five university students. Some of the beneficiaries have graduated from the universities and doing well in their various professions. The programme no doubt has impacted in providing jobs, enlightening, reducing crime rate and increase development in Uwheru community.

Speaking to Urhobotoday correspondent during the fifth year celebration of the scholarship scheme, the originator of the programme, a businessman and son of Ohoror of Uwheru Kingdom, High Chief Simeon Ohwofa recalled that being a beneficiary of good secondary and university education, he had wished that everyone in Uwheru community can also benefit. He added that to contribute in that respect, the idea of Orogine Foundation was birthed.

Furthermore, Ohwofa w ho said he has done a lot of travelling recalled that he nursed the idea of the scholarship scheme because when he was in the university at a point he do not have money and people like blessed memory Albert Eko and others have to support him and others.

“I have done a lot of travelling and of course I discovered that my community which I came from need to be supported because when I was in the university at a point I do not have money as well. People like blessed memory Albert Eko and others have to support us. He gave us money when we needed and he gave me vacation job when I was in the university where I earned a lot of money. Together with the scholarship I got at University of Ibadan, I got myself through. Presently, I see that those opportunities are no longer available. There is nothing like vacation job again. People who have background like me had to see how we can assist others. We toy with the idea of what can we do? No matter how small it is, it will be a good beginning.

“We felt it is good to help our people. In Uwheru, we have five quarters. So we now said okay for a start let us give two persons per quarter for secondary school every year and give one person per quarter for university. So that is how we came out with the scholarship programme called Orogine Ohwofa Educational Foundation. Orogine is my mother’s name and Ohwofa is our family name. We look at it that it is good to help our people.

“In Uwheru we have five quarters. So we now said okay for a start let us give two persons per quarter for secondary school every year and give one person per quarter for university. Today we have run complete five years. If calculated, we have sponsored fifty secondary school students and five in the university. Starting from this year it has platoon. We have fifty students in secondary school and twenty five in university.

“People have different value. Some like building houses, buying cars etc. My believe is to grow human beings. Like they say, if you want to eat in the next three months, plant something like groundnut. If you want to eat six months time plant cassava, for five years time, plant oranges, mangoes. But if you want to eat in fifty years, grow human beings, train human beings. They are the best source of happiness,” Ohwofa stated.

While delivering an inspirational speech, a fellow of Chartered institute Of Bankers Of Nigeria (FCIB), Dr. Benson Uwheru, urged the students to be intentional, be relentless, be humble enough to learn but bold enough to lead. Above all, he advised them never to forget their roots, adding that when they succeed, they reach back and lift someone else just as the Foundation is lifting them.

Present at the occasion were former Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Sunny Ohwefada, Dr Apoki, students and numerous personalities.

