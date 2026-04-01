How Hijab-Clad Woman Tricks Family, Abduct Three-Year-Old Child  In Delta Party

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LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A 33-year-old suya seller, Abubakar Isiaka, has appealed to security agencies to help rescue his three-year-old daughter who was abducted in Ogwashi-Uku area of the Delta State.

The child, identified as Sheripha, aged three years and eight months, was reportedly abducted on March 7, 2026, during a burial ceremony in the Hausa quarters of the community.

Narrating the incident, Isiaka said a woman dressed in a hijab arrived at their compound in broad daylight and, speaking Hausa, asked his wife for directions to the residence of a known woman in the area.

His wife then asked their older daughter to guide the visitor, while the younger child followed them.

According to him, the suspect later gave the older sibling N200 to buy biscuits. By the time the girl returned, the woman had disappeared with Sheripha.

The family immediately raised the alarm and reported the case to community leaders, vigilante groups, and the police.

Despite a search effort by residents and attendees of the burial ceremony, the child has not been found.

“We have not slept since this happened. We are pleading with the police and the government to help us bring our child back,” the distraught father said.

Confirming the incident, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the command was currently tracking the suspect and possible syndicate members involved in the abduction.

He also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and closely monitor their children to prevent similar incidents.

The Nation

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