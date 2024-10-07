How Delta Police Trace, Neutralize Kidnappers Who Attempted To Abduct Lawmaker’s Wife At Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Information has emerged on how policemen of Delta State Police Command neutrlised suspected kidnappers who were allegedly involved in the failed attempt to abduct the wife of Delta State lawmaker off Jakpa junction, Effurun in Uvwie LGA of Delta State.

Urhobotoday reliably gathered that following the failed attempted kidnap of the wife of one of the members of Delta State House of Assembly on 2nd of September 2024 at Okoloba Junction Jakpa Road, Uvwie LGA, where the suspected kidnappers murdered two mobile Policemen and the driver Mr. David Imela, the Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda immediately ordered water-tight deployment around Warri and environs as well as narrowing the roads and blockage of all exit points.

It didn’t take long as Police operatives of Ebrumede Division led by the DPO CSP Iwok Ndifereke strategically deployed and created an artificial hold-up at DSC roundabout and sighted the vehicle as described with a matching registration number. On noticing the traffic and sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on the team which the team equally responded professionally owning to the busy nature of the area.

The hoodlums immediately abandoned the vehicle shattered with bullets and escaped with bullet injuries. Three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle with registration no. WWR-436-GZ were recovered.

The CP not satisfied with their escape, directed that the DPO Ebrumede should go all out and ensure the suspects were arrested and brought to book. Armed with available information and exhibit found in the abandoned vehicle, on 3rd October 2024, the DPO Ebrumede Division CSP Iwok Ndifereke led operatives to their hideout in Agbarho, Ughelli-North LGA where the Police engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel and the Policemen who were prepared for the battle ahead overpowered the hoodlums, three of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while other escaped and another AK-47 rifle was also recovered. The suspects were taken to the Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the neutralization of the hoodlums and recoveray of arms and ammunition said the Police has declared manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda commended the effort and braveness of the DPO and his men displayed during the operation and urged other officers and men of the command to emulate them.

