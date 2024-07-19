How Delta Police Rescue 23 Teenage Prostitutes In ‘Big Dafe Hotel’ At Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report has emerged on how Delta State police operatives rescued twenty three teenage prostitutes in Big Dafe Hotel located along the Ughelli-Patani road in Ughelli, Delta State.

Acting on credible information received by the Command on the activities of one Chinyere (surname unknown) who specializes in trafficking women from the East and brings them to Ughelli, Delta State for prostitution. Intelligence further revealed that she lures them by telling them that they are coming to Delta State to work as a sales girl in a restaurant.

Consequently, Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi who has zero tolerance for human/child trafficking detailed the DPO Ekpan CSP Aliyu Shaba to immediately work on the gathered intelligence and ensure that the hotel is located and the suspect arrested. Thus, on 15/07/2024 at about 1900hrs, one of the victims (name withheld) was located and she revealed the illegal activities of the said suspect Chinyere, surname unknown who is currently at large.

She further stated that the suspect deceived her parents to follow her down to Delta State from Abia State to be a sales girl in a bar with a salary of #30,000 monthly. On 12/07/2024, she and two other young girls followed the suspect down to a town she later understood to be Ughelli, but on getting to their final destination, they saw other teenagers. They were naked and were informed that it was prostitution they were brought for which they declined and as a result, they were immediately thrown out of the hotel.

Based on the information, a combined team of Surveillance stormed the hotel ‘Big Dafe Hotel’ by Ughelli/Patani Road, and arrested one Chioma Edafe of Umuogbezea Community in Imo State who runs the hotel and Thirty-Five others among which twenty-three are all teenagers.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the rescue of the teenagers said manhunt for the main suspect Chinyere is ongoing.

He disclosed that in cases of distress, members of the public can reach the command either by reporting to the DPO in their area or call any of the following control room numbers; 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com