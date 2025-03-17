How Delta Police Neutralize Four Suspected Kidnappers Along  Agbarho Railway Line

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abariwonda, Special Assignment team have neutralized four suspected kidnappers in their hideout along the railway line at Agbarho in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Information reaching Urhobotoday from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe revealed that a suspect who was earlier arrested while seeking to buy AK 47 rifle ammunition led the operative to the hideout of the suspected criminals in the bush along the Agbarho railway line..

According to Edafe, “The suspect during interrogation revealed the location where the rifle was hidden. The operatives stormed the bush along the railway line in Agbarho where the gang members upon sighting the Police engaged the team in a fierce gun duel during which four suspected kidnappers sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“One AK-47 Rifle with one magazine was recovered. The injured suspects were taken to the general hospital Ughelli for treatment but were later confirmed dead by the doctor. Corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue, effort to trail and arrest the fleeing hoodlums is ongoing.”

In a related development, on 12/3/2025, at about 1100hours, an indigene of Ibusa (name withheld) reported at Ibusa Police station that his friend’s wife was kidnapped on 7/3/2025 and a ransom was paid, adding that he was the person who delivered the ransom and other food items to the kidnappers.

Acting on useful information provided by the said man, the DPO Ibusa Police Station swiftly mobilized the patrol team of Ibusa division alongside vigilantes and stormed the bush where the suspect Abdulahi Isah was arrested. The suspect, according to SP Edafe is in the custody of the police while investigation is ongoing.

Furthermore, on 13/3/2025 at about 0630hours, operative of the CP Special assignment team carried out a sting operation in Agbogidi area in Warri South LGA and arrested one Gideon Sunday who was riding a tricycle alongside his gang member Godstime Solomon and upon search of the tricycle, a locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed in the engine compartment of the tricycle was recovered.

In the same Warri, another suspect named Junior Moses was also arrested and a locally made gun and two live cartridges were recovered. Thus, the operatives at about 1015hrs of the same date acting on the confessions of the suspects stormed Sapele town and arrested one great Odiete of Shell road area Sapele and recovered one fabricated Beretta pistol. The suspects confessed to being a members of Supreme Vikings confraternity. The suspects and exhibit are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

The commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda noted that the proactiveness of the command alongside cooperation received from members of the public is paying off as crime is being reduced gradually to the minimum level in Delta state.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com