How Delta Police Nabbed Suspects Specializing In Robbing Schools, Warehouses, Churches

LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police operatives have arrested two suspected armed robbers whose group are specializing in robbing tertiary institutions, Churches and warehouses in the state.

Their arrest was executed following the armed robbery operations carried out by suspected armed robbers at the Western Delta University Oghara, Delta State on 20/6/2024 in which the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi directed that the case be transferred to the DPO Ekpan Division CSP Aliyu Shaba for a discreet investigation.

The DPO in compliance with the CP’s directive swiftly embarked on an intelligence-led operation and on 24/06/2024 at about 1830hrs trailed the suspects to a hotel in Aziza Junction Sapele Road and arrested one Okoro Udochukwu ‘m’ 36yrs of Ore II Community and one Sunday Dickson ‘m’ 32yrs of Ore II Community being members of the six-man gang terrorising Warri, Sapele, Oghara and other parts of Delta State and specializes in breaking of churches, companies and warehouses while armed with guns.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on 26th of May 2024, they allegedly robbed a ware house in Warri and stole One hundred and twelve bags of rice and have sold some of them.

The suspects led the police to the arrest of Arinze Ezisi ‘m’ 44yrs of Okumaga community, one Titus Chinedu ‘m’ 47yrs of Okumaga community being the receivers of all the stolen properties. Diligent search was conducted at their stores/houses which led to the recovery of thirty-eight bags of rice, one silver crest blender , one inverter engine with two inverter batteries, three sharp photocopying machines and two sharp standing AC, five LG Homes-Theaters, one Hisense air conditioner and three inter com machine.

Others are one 50 inches black LG television, two shovels one black Hisense speaker, eight yards of armoured cable, six generators, five stabilisers three Kenstar A/C, two Hisense standing AC, three Hisense inverter AC, peculiar professional mixer, three Kenstar standing AC one Panasonic AC, one pumping machine, five sound prinex , one Yamaha piano , five gas cylinders, twenty-one amplifiers, four guitars, four LG speakers, five microwave , two MP3, one OX standing fan, three chusion chairs, one large vita foam matrass and large quantity of copper.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the suspect and subsequent recovery of the stolen goods revealed that they execute their operations using two sienna vehicles and one shuttle bus which they use to carry the stolen item. He added that efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, and recover their operational vehicles.

