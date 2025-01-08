How Delta Police Nab Lady Who Fakes Her kidnapping, Her Boyfriend Accomplice, Recover N2m Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Information has emerged on how Delta State Police Command operatives arrested a lady who faked her kidnapping, her accomplice boyfriend and recovered N2m paid as ransom.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in a statement made available to Urhobotoday revealed that the command on 2/1/2025 received a complaint from one Mrs Oliko Joy that her daughter Princess Okolie left the house on 30th December 2024 and did not return.

According to him, the next day, the parents received a call that the daughter had been kidnapped and they demanded a ransom of two million naira.

Thus, base on the complain, the Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda immediately directed the command’s special Anti-kidnapping and cyber-crime squad to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt and the suspect arrested.

Consequently, the commander special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad CSP Labe Joseph detailed operatives who embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which led to the arrest the arrest of Prince Atigbi who had already collected a ransom of two million naira (#2,000,000) from the lady’s parents.

Upon his arrest, he confessed that he was not an actual a kidnapper but was playing the script of his girlfriend Princess Okolie.

Subsequently, the girl was arrested, and she confessed to have faked her kidnap so that they could get money from her parent. Both suspects are in police custody, the ransom money recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police urges parents and guardians to take the upbringing of their children seriously and in the ways of God so that when they grow up, they won’t be a problem to their parents and society.

