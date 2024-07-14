Herdsmen Attack Commercial Bus On Agbarho-Ughelli Axis Of East-West Road, Kill One, Injure Another

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected armed herdsmen have attacked a commercial bus on the Ughelli-Agbarho section of the East-West Road in Delta State, killing an unidentified male passenger and injuring another female on the bus.

It was gathered that the bus was travelling from Bayelsa State to Warri when it was attacked and the female passenger sustained bullet wounds in her two legs.

The incident, which was said to have occurred around 5pm on Friday, was still under investigation at the time of filing this report as the whereabouts of other passengers remained unknown.

When contacted on Saturday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said he would contact the police division in the area for details.

Two weeks ago, the police spokesperson announced that the Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, had deployed a tactical team to the area to address the rising incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping along that route.

