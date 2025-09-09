Gunmen Whisk Away Lt Colonel In Midnight Raid In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed kidnappers stormed a lodge in Bomadi, Delta State, in a midnight raid and whisked away an Army officer, identified only as Lt.-Col. Josiah.

The officer, who had earlier attended a marriage ceremony in nearby Kpakiama community, had returned to his lodge at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, when the attackers struck.

Quoting sources, Vanguard reported that the incident happened between 2am and 2.30am, leaving panic across the riverside town.

Soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have since intensified patrols around Bomadi and neighbouring communities.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, narrated how the kidnappers operated with precision.

“The kidnappers came to the hotel about 2a.m. to 2.30a.m. They searched every room, took the phones at lodgers and forced the military officer outside. They even fired shots before zooming out of the hotel premises with the military officer in their vehicle. There was also blood on the ground after they had left the premises.

“The following day, we heard that the JTF had found the vehicle in which they carried out the operation in neighbouring Tuomo community, which was abandoned by the side of the Tuomo-Ogbobagbene-Tamigbe-Torugbene-Ojobo road. The vehicle has already been brought to their base at Bomadi-Overside,” the source said.

SaharaReporters contacted the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State, Bright Edafe to get reactions on the development.

However, calls to his official line were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

