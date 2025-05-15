Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Oborevwori, Seeks Recall Of Dafinone

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Barely two years into his national assembly membership as the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Olorogun Efe Dafinone has been asked to resign honourably or face recall action.

This position was handed down Tuesday May 13, 2025 by the Nigerian Polling Units Chairmen’s Forum, (NPUCF) Delta Central Chapter after their stakeholders’ meeting held at the God’Own Hotel, Ughelli Delta State.

The group comprising potential eligible Voters across party fronts impressed that failure of the senator to prove otherwise the group would perfect plans to commence recall process.

Speaking to press after the meeting, National Chairman of the forum, Rt Evang Nicholas Evwirnure, cited non performance; lack of impactful representation; failed empowerment programs; lack of people oriented bills initiation; detachment from the people; gross under representation by the senator among others as key reasons for the clarion call.

This is even as the group demand to know how and on which projects the ten billion naira two years constituency project funds were utilized.

“Though, the Urhobo nation is about the fifth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, yet it has only one member in the apex law making chamber of the national assembly.

“While this is enough slight, how can we go further to have a representative whose voice is not heard in the red chamber ?

” We have had in recent past senators like the late Fred Brume, who initiated the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) late Chief Pius Ehwerido perfected it’s implementation; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege with the Federal Polytechnic in Orogun and a medical university also in Delta State.

“These are senators whom the incumbent succeeds, these people were heard in the house, they were largely impactful and forceful but today what we have is far below that expectation”

“The business of representing people is a serious one and requires more rigorous commitment in all ramifications but this is obviously lacking here.

“We are imploring the senator to consider himself incompetent having failed in this two years of representation by his inabilities to use his Legislative machineries to properly address the basic yearnings of the Urhobo people.”

In furtherance the group held that the electorates are greatly dissatisfied with the performance and therefore threatened to commence recall process should the senator fail to prove himself within the shortest possible time.

It added that they had expected the senator to look inward and push for the resuscitation of steel company and other moribund companies in Urhoboland to facilitate employment opportunities for yoiuths among other viable or visible developmental projects.

The meeting was climaxed with a vote of confidence unanimously passed on President Bola Tinubu and Gov Sherrif Oborevwori on the Renewed Hope and the M.O.R.E. Agenda respectively.

