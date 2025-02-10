Group Debunks Tilije’s Claim Of Rating Delta As  Strongest Financial State In Nigeria

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of New Delta Coalition (NDC) has debunked claim made by Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije of rating Delta State as the strongest financial state in Nigeria.

The Group which described the claim as a blatant falsehood said the egregious lie is an insult to the intelligence of the people of Delta State and a desperate attempt to conceal the state’s dire financial situation.

The NDC in a statement signed by its member, Mr Godwin Anaughe on behalf of others made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that Lagos State boasts a GDP of ?41.17 trillion, while Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Imo states have a GDP of ?7.96 trillion, ?7.77 trillion, and ?7.68 trillion, respectivel in stark contrast to Delta State’s GDP stand at a paltry ?6.19 trillion casting serious doubt on its financial prowess.

“Furthermore, considering Delta State’s privileged position as the highest recipient of FAAC allocations in Nigeria, its GDP should be substantially higher. In fact, if its resources had been judiciously managed, Delta State’s GDP should be more than triple its current level. This glaring disparity between the state’s potential and actual performance is a clear indication of the government’s mismanagement and lack of accountability.

“Additionally, neighboring states Edo and Anambra, despite having lower GDPs, have demonstrated remarkable financial prudence, generating sufficient Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to cover their operating expenses, with impressive IGR-to-operating-expense ratios of 110% and 108.38% in 2024, respectively. These states are in better standing financially than Delta State. Anambra State generated more revenue (N42.04 billion) than its recurrent spending of N20.67 billion. Also, Abia State, led by Governor Alex Otti, spent N24.74 billion on operating expenses and generated N33.14 billion in IGR.

“Conversely, with a budgeted meager IGR of ?134.09 billion and recurrent expenditure of ?348.77 billion for 2025, Delta State has an IGR-to-operating-expense ratio of only 38.4%, which is woefully inadequate to cover its recurrent expenditure. In 2024, Delta state’s recurrent expenditure was N188.16 billion, while it earned N150.78 billion as IGR.

“The glaring reality is that after 25 years of PDP governance, Delta State remain unable to cover its personnel costs of N185.75 billion without relying heavily on FAAC allocations. This is a clear indication of the state’s financial mismanagement and lack of economic growth, which is unacceptable given the state’s rich resources and potential for development,” the statement revealed.

The statement alleged that at the heart of Delta State’s financial crisis lies the state government’s gross mismanagement, characterized by reckless spending, rampant corruption, and a lack of transparency, adding that the consequences of this mismanagement are far-reaching, resulting in a lack of funds for critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare which in turn, has led to widespread poverty and unemployment, causing immense suffering for the people of Delta State.

“It is imperative that the government takes responsibility for its actions and works towards finding solutions to the state’s financial challenges. The people of Delta State must demand the truth and hold their government accountable for its actions. Chief Tilije’s attempt to deceive the public is a desperate bid to deflect attention from the government’s failures and maintain a veneer of credibility.

“This brazen deception is an affront to the people’s trust and a clear indication that the state government is more interested in perpetuating falsehoods than in addressing the state’s pressing financial challenges. It is time for a new era of transparency and accountability in Delta State. The government must prioritize the welfare of its citizens and work towards creating a prosperous and financially stable state,” the statement added.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com