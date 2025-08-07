Group Condemns Report Of Delta APC Scribe Disowning  Peaceful Solidarity Walk  For Tinubu, Ovie Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Concerned APC Progressives Delta State Chapter has condemned report of press release issued on the 4th of August, 2025, by Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State allegedly denouncing a peaceful “Solidarity Walk” in support of President Bola Tinubu and Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Reacting in a press release sighted by Urhobotoday, the Group argued that Onojeghuo’s statement is not only disappointing, it is a dangerous affront to the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens of Delta State and members of the APC.

The Group which stated that freedom of expression and association is not a gift from the Party, said Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and association, stressing that the planned “Solidarity Walk” falls fully within these rights.

“It is not a violent protest, not a campaign rally, and certainly not an act of insubordination—it is a celebration of visionary leadership, an expression of gratitude, and a show of loyalty to tested leaders who have served this Party and this Nation with distinction,” the statement explained.

The Group maintained that the propose walk is not only in support of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, but also in recognition of the legendary milestone achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to lay firm foundations for national transformation of which APC members in Delta are proud to identify with the President’s reforms and to publicly stand for progress, peace, and performance.

Stressing that APC Publicity Secretary has no moral standing to speak on unity, the Group argued that “ It is ironic—if not hypocritical—that Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., who openly promotes the “M.O.R.E. Agenda,” a partisan slogan associated with another aspirant, would seek to lecture others about loyalty and discipline.

“This raises a critical concern: How can a Publicity Secretary of a neutral party secretariat so openly show bias and then proceed to discredit those who do not align with his chosen camp? Is this not a desecration of the impartiality expected of the office he occupies?

“We therefore call for the immediate removal or suspension of Valentine Onojeghuo Esq. for: Misuse of his office; Deliberate incitement against fellow party members, and for acting as an instrument of division in a time when unity is most needed.”

Proclaiming that APC is a Party of the People, Not a Private Club, the Group pointed out that

no member of the APC should be threatened or sanctioned for showing support to respected party leaders such as Senator Ovie Omo-Agege or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just as it stated that the Party is not the property of a select few but a democratic institution built on the collective voice and strength of its members.

“To label a peaceful and voluntary gathering as “unauthorized” is not just intellectually dishonest, it is politically repressive, and beneath the standard of a truly progressive party.

Delta APC Must Rise Above Petty Politics. We urge the Delta State APC leadership to rise above factional insecurities. Unity is not achieved through suppression; it is nurtured through respect for diversity of expression and inclusiveness in party engagement.

“Let it be known that no amount of intimidation will silence the voices of grateful supporters of our party’s heroes past and present. We will continue to celebrate our leaders with pride and without fear.

“In Conclusion: The Delta APC leadership must withdraw this divisive statement. The Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, should be relieved of his duties for partiality, misuse of office, and for promoting slogans tied to a single aspirant. All party members should be encouraged to celebrate leaders who have served with distinction, not punished for it. We will not fold our arms while democratic expression is stifled within our own party. Delta belongs to all of us. APC belongs to all its members. And as such, no member shall be bullied into silence,” the statement read.

When contacted for comment, Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq. told our correspondent to call back later hence he was traveling. When called late in the the day, he refused to pick the calls of our correspondence.

