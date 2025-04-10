Group Commences Campaign Against Attack On Witchcraft, Others

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A group, Advocacy for Alleged Witches, on Monday kicked off a campaign against false manhood disappearance alarm, witchcraft and other related matters in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The group led by Mr Leo Igwe told South-South PUNCH that the campaign became necessary following the series of attacks over penis disappearance, witchcraft and ritual attacks in the state.

He said, “The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is bringing its campaign against penis disappearance, witchcraft and ritual attacks. The campaign is in response to cases and reports of these accusations and related abuses in the state

“In many cases, false alarms over manhood disappearance have led to attacks, beating, murder, and abuse of innocent persons. In the past months, there have been cases of alleged manhood disappearance and mob violence in Delta State.

“Recently, a young woman accused of involvement in the disappearance of a penis was stripped naked, beaten, and violated by youths. An image that circulated on social media showed the woman forced to sit on the ground with her clothes torn, and bruises and stains of blood all over her body. Unfortunately, no arrest was made. Nobody was brought to justice. Perpetrators went scot-free.

“In another incident at Ogbeogonogo market in Asaba, police arrested and detained the victim, not the accusers and abusers. When contacted, the head of the police anti-cult unit, stated that the accused was in custody for safety reasons.

“But in fact, it was his accusers and abusers who should be in custody.

A resident of Asaba shared this post on social media regarding the matter: ‘Another incident happened today at Ogbeogonogo market but thank God they rushed the guy to the Anti-Cult police office.

“’The crowd was dispersed, if not they would have beaten the guy to death. The guy came to buy shoes at the market. After purchasing the shoes, he now asked a guy where he could buy a television remote and the guy pointed to him where he could buy it.

“’Then the young man went to the same shop the guy pointed at. Not quite long the guy who showed him the shop came with other people saying that he didn’t feel his penis again.

It took the quick intervention of the man who sold some shoes to him earlier and the owner of the remote shop to stop the beating because the shoe seller said the guy called him earlier this morning that he was coming to get some shoes and he came. So they took the matter to the anti-cult office in Asaba.’

“In light of these incidents, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges the government to prosecute those who accused the young man, Evan of disappearing their manhood, and subsequently abused him on March 17, 2025.

Igwe noted that the mob brutalized Evan following the accusation as the mother of one of the accusers stabbed Evan with a broken bottle and wounded him in the groin area.

He said the case was taken to the palace of Odogwu of Asaba who called the police and arrested two suspects and charged them to a magistrate court.

He added, “They were charged with false information to the public and assault occasioning harm. The magistrate granted the two suspects bail.” Meanwhile, community members and relatives of the victims have been pressuring the complainant to withdraw the case.

Igwe added, “False alarm is a form of incitement of violence against the accused. It riles up the public and fuels panic and hysteria. Those who raise false alarms misinform the public and engage in activities that breach public peace and order. They should be made to pay for their crimes.”

Igwe stated that the campaign was part of measures taken to stop this criminal behavior because accusations of manhood disappearance were baseless and untrue, insisting that there is no evidence that anybody magically disappears or steals someone’s manhood.

He lamented that false alarms over manhood disappearance and mob violence persist in Asaba because of impunity and the perpetrators are not punished hence they get away with their crimes.

He said the group has contact offices across the states, partnering with the Human Rights Commission, FIDA and PPROs.

A victim of witchcraft allegation, names withheld narrated her ordeal on how she was beaten, stripped naked and chased away from her village with masquerade over alleged witchcraft activities by her siblings who she suffered to train in universities.

