Greet And Meet: Dafinone Urges Urhobos To Unite, Collaborate In Uplifting One Another

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has called on Urhobo sons and daughters to close ranks and build stronger support systems that will foster collective progress within the Urhobo Nation.

Speaking during a Meet-and-Greet event he hosted in Abuja during the week, Dafinone said the gathering was designed to unite Urhobo people across diverse professions, focusing on promoting collaboration and strengthening ties.

“During the week, I had the pleasure of hosting another Meet-and-Greet in Abuja, which brought together Urhobo people from diverse fields, with the goal of promoting unity, support, and collaboration among our people,” the senator stated.

He urged participants to look out for one another, stressing that no Urhobo should be left behind in their quest for advancement. “I encouraged everyone present to create opportunities and support their fellow Urhobo brothers and sisters wherever they find themselves. I also urged them to pull up other Urhobos in need of support, so that together, we can all grow in our various workplaces,” he added.

Describing the Abuja event as more than a routine networking forum, Dafinone said it was deliberately designed to inspire synergy among Urhobo professionals and leaders. “This is more than just a networking event. It’s an opportunity for Urhobo people to connect, share ideas, and reaffirm our collective commitment to the progress and development of our Senatorial District and the Urhobo Nation as a whole,” he noted.

The senator emphasised that such interactions are key to building a strong and resilient Urhobo identity, particularly in a competitive national landscape where unity and mutual support play decisive roles.

He further assured that the Meet-and-Greet series will continue, with more Urhobos being brought into the fold across Nigeria and the diaspora, to ensure that the drive for Urhobo advancement remains steady and inclusive.

Dafinone while reaffirming his commitment to the growth of Delta Central, said that fostering Urhobo unity is a responsibility he will continue to champion both at home and at the national stage.

