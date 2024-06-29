Govt Has No Business In Installation, Removal Of Traditional Rulers-Chief Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has postulated that the Nigeria Government has no business in the ascension, selection, installation, reign, sustenance, maintenance and removal of traditional rulers .

Malcolm who made the postulation in X Platform with the title, “Traditional Institutions and Democratic Institutions Are Two Parallel Lines” said the installation and removal of the traditional rulers are the responsibilities of each community not the government.

He said once the government involves itself in traditional matters then it is no longer tradition, but politics.

“For Nigeria to make progress, the Nigerian government must ban itself from involving itself in traditional matters,” he advised.

He argued that not until Nigerians come to terms with this simple reality, the Nation will never get its democracy right.

He further pointed out that with Local Government in place by the constitution, traditional institutions has no business in the act of governance.

“The tax payers cannot afford to pay and cater for the traditional rulers and local government officials because it is not only illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional but a sheer waste of public funds,” he disclosed.

