Glamour As Taiga, Ibru, Others Storm Inauguration Of  Urhobo Social Club Lagos New EXCO (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The saying that Urhobo Social Club Lagos is a very credible organisation that is dedicated protecting Urhobo nation interest and promoting activities that will elevate the values and revered institutions of Urhobo nation echoed recently when the Group inaugurated members of its new executive in Lagos.

The VIPs and who is who in Urhobo nation were conspicuously presently in the occasion. The Urhobo leaders present, coupled with the display of Urhobo culture both in dressing, music, food and cultural display no doubt put Urhobo Social Club Lagos as next to none as far as Urhobo activities are concern.

The ceremony which was planned on a first thought to follow the traditional pattern of handover ceremonies for members only by organizing it as an in-house ceremony on second thought was made more grandeurs by having in their midst special guests of Urhobo leaders.

Conspicuously present in the August occasion were Olorogun Moses Taiga, the immediate past President-General (Workdwide) of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), who also is a member of USCL, Olorogun Goodie Ibru, a very well accomplished Lawyer and business guru and one of the first generation of the Ibru dynasty who has always been a friend of the House, Olorogun (Prof.) Eghagha, former Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta State, Convener and Pioneer President of Urhobo Renaissance Society, Olorogun (Prof.) Joseph Abugu (SAN), the incumbent President of Urhobo Renaissance Society and Chief Omah Odoh-Tadafe among other prominent Urhobo leaders.

The new President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos who took over from the outgoing President Olorogun Wilson Okpubigho is no other person than a boardroom guru, a Chartered Accountant, a Rotarian of repute, a consummate hospitality businessman, a man of culture with Agbarho traditional title and Knight of the Catholic Church, Chief (Sir) Lucky Arhere.

The President is not alone on this tour of duty and hence has eight-man team of the same caliber. They are Chief Daniel Oghoyone, vice president, Barr. Onome Akpeneye, secretary general, Mr Sunny Akpodiogaga, assistant secretary general, Mr John Ologe, financial secretary, Chief Clement Ahwana, treasurer, Prince Ochuko Obayendo, social/publicity secretary, Mr Johnson Nikoro, welfare secretary and CSP Okoloko, sergeant at arms.

Speaking after the oath of office was administered on the president by Barr Onome Akpeneye, marking the beginning of a new administration alongside other executive members of the club, Chief (Sir) Lucky Arhere submitted that the club will work in collaboration with the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) for the progress and empowerment of Urhobo nation, adding that, the Club will delve into charity and other social services to enhance the social living of Urhobos including their safety.

The President who said the Club is resolute and committed to upholding and promoting the cultural values of Urhobo people, assured that the diverse backgrounds and experiences of the new executives will be of great value in achieving the goals of the club

“The newly inaugurated executive team is a balanced blend of tested and experienced men who are endowed with wisdom complimented with knowledgeable dynamic men full of energy and vigour and ready to explore opportunities and avenues to make the club great, the President assured, just as he pledged to lead with integrity, dedication and a commitment to inclusive development.

He outlined the administration key focus in five cardinal points agenda which include building of the Urhobo house, provision of scholarship to indigent Urhobo students, empowering and supporting Urhobos and their c o m m u n i t i e s, collaborating with other groups and institutions in the teaching of Urhobo language and ensuring peace, harmony and conflict resolutions among Urhobos.

The president expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees, his predecessor and members of the club for the opportunity given to him and his team to serve, promising not to betray the trust reposed on them.

In a valedictory speech, the outgoing President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Wilson Okpubigho thanked members of the Club for providing him and the past executives an enabling environment in the past two years.

He recalled that he and his executive hit the ground running with high hopes of actualizing their proposed blueprint, stressing that due to circumstances beyond their control, their ability to achieve some of their promises were impeded. He, however thanked God that the USCL’s motto, as expressed in ‘’AMROMAVUGHE’’ eventually prevailed.

Itemising his achievements, Okubigho recalled, “I sought a strategic collaboration with the umbrella body of our ethnic extraction, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), in a bid to promote the Urhobo nation and it was in furtherance of this partnership that the President General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Barr. Ese Gam paid a courtesy visit to our November, 2023 meeting.

“I was privileged to have a meeting with the President and other Executives of Urhobo Progress Union, America, where high level discussions were initiated towards the fostering of a cordial relationship amongst members of both groups.

“As part of our CSR responsibilities, the club, with the support of members was able to provide palliatives to the IDP camp that arose from the Okuama community crisis, in a bid to alleviate their sufferings.

“We also intensified financial mobilization amongst members to strengthen our internally generated revenue (IGR), boost participation and also raise considerable funds for the club.

“This dispensation also drew the attention of the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oberevwori, to the existence of our noble club, when we placed two adverts in the Newspapers to commemorate the award bestowed on his Excellency as the Vanguard Personality of the Year by the said tabloid. The Governor in appreciation of the USCL advert, donated the sum of ?5, 000, 000 (Five Million Naira) to USCL. The finances of the club have also risen in the past two years. The financial position of the club can attest to this.”

Taking the audience in a memory lane with regard to the origin of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Club in his welcome address recalled that Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, was formed in fortuitous circumstances, some 52 years ago, adding that shortly after the late Major General David Ejoor (Rtd.) was appointed Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, in January 1971, a group of illustrious Urhobo sons organized a dinner in his honour at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“In attendance at the dinner held on April 3, 1971, was the late Senator Joseph Sarwuan Tarka. Moved by what he saw, Tarka launched what he called THE MAJOR GENERAL DAVID EJOOR PETROLEUM FUND because he felt that Urhoboland, where Ejoor hails from, is a land with great crude oil and gas reserves and it was fitting for Urhobos to have a scholarship fund named after the revered General.

“The efforts to get a reliable body to manage the fund culminated in the formation of Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, in 1973. The pioneer President and pioneer Secretary were Chief Isaac Innocent lyeyemi and Chief Oghwe William Ikpasa, respectively.

“Urhobo Social Club, Lagos has had 15 Presidents in these 52 years. They are Chief Isaac Innocent lyeyemi, Chief(Dr.) Patrick F. Jakpa, Chief Daniel O. Idama, Chief Patrick O. E. Okitiakpe, Chief Milton P. Ohwovoriole, Esq., Chief Francis Ifie, Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe JP, Chief Austin O. Odoh-Tadafe, Chief Milton P. Ohwovoriole (SAN), Most Snr. Evangelist Emmanuel Evue, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, KSC., Prince Austin Enajomo-Isire, Chief Edereh Agbah, KSC, Chief Jacob Diedjomahor, and Chief Wilson Okpubigho,” he stated.

He disclosed that Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, has evolved over the years with the ideals of the founding fathers remaining constant like the Northern Star.

He compared the excellent development of the Club to the city of Lagos despite the movement of the capital to Abuja.

Hear him, “ As the City of Lagos changed from being Nigerian Federal Capital City, “Seat of Political Power”’ to Nigerian Business and Financial Capital, the excellence and sophistication for which Lagos is known remained; so also is Urhobo Social Club, Lagos.”

He explained that the aims and objectives are, “To enhance the public image of the Urhobo people generally and particularly those residing in Lagos. To foster the spirit of love, unity, mutual understanding and brotherhood among the members of the Club, Urhobo people and good neighborliness with others. To sponsor deserving Urhobo sons and daughters, particularly at the graduate and post-graduate levels, as a positive response to the increasing national high level manpower needs of the Urhobo Nation. To project to the general public Urhobo life, culture and institutions. To organize functions and raise funds in pursuit of its aims and objectives from time to time and to liaise and/or co-operate with, or give moral, financial or other assistance to, any other.”

Owhofa disclosed that the club has granted post-secondary scholarships to many deserving Urhobo sons and daughters, just as he recalled that Urhobo Social Club, Lagos instituted the Mukoro Mowoe Memorial Lecture Series, in honour of the first President-General of Urhobo Progress Union. Topical issues of Urhobo interest are the usual subjects of discussion. For example.

“Urhobo Social Club, Lagos from inception has always worked harmoniously with Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), helping to resolve UPU leadership conflicts and also in its leadership selection process. Urhobo Social Club, Lagos enjoys good cooperation and collaboration with Urhobo Historical Society (UHS), Atamu Club, Urhobo Ladies Association to name a few.

Urhobo Social Club, Lagos members are their brothers’ keepers .

“We defend, rescue or save any of our members as the occasion demands. For example, in the late eighties, a member was at the verge of going to prison if he did not meet some bail conditions, but Urhobo Social Club, Lagos would not have that. He was defended and eventually walked home a free man. Some 20 years ago, a member’s life was threatened by ill health, at a point of death. The club mobilized its members. The Doctors amongst the members , offered their expertise and reach pro bono. The member in question is alive , vibrant and kicking till date.

“Other activities to enhance the image of the Urhobo people include: The publication of a book titled: ‘The Urhobo People. Establishment of the Urhobo National Assembly”. The 2016 celebration of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro 1 of Olomu Kingdom, in recognition of his steadfastness and contributions to the peace and development of Olomu Kingdom and Urhoboland. He was them 99 years old and had been on the throne for 57 years. He was a Reverend Canon of Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, Chairman Ukoko R’ivie of Urhobo Nation.

“The club is very aware that the Urhobo Nation is going through difficult times and has been in the forefront of repositioning the Urhobo Nation to get its deserved place in the comity of ethnic nationalities being the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria. The search for “A leader who can inspire some level of confidence within Urhobo and amongst our neighbors, a leader who in turn will offer in equal measure some level of trust” is still on. And this Urhobo Social Club Lagos new Executive team will bring in the club to join other Urhobo groups in that search,” Ohwofa assured.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039