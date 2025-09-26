Glamour As Oborevwori, Dafinone, Delta Elites Storm Lekki For Rep. Francis Waive’s Son Wedding (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was glamour, grace, and celebration in Lekki, Lagos, as political heavyweights and dignitaries gathered for the traditional marriage of Dr. Timothy Waive, son of Rt. Hon. Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, member representing Ughelli and Udu Federal Constituency, and his bride, Dr. Toyin Coker.

The colourful ceremony drew a star-studded guest list led by the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ede Dafinone, Governor Oborevwori’s Chief Adviser, Chief Ighoyota Amori, and House of Reps members Hon. Victor Obizor, Prince Olande Mohammed, and Hon. Bello Isah Ayomba, among others.

Governor Oborevwori and Senator Dafinone prayed for the young couple, urging them to build a successful marriage like their parents. They described marriage as a blessing ordained by God and wished them a lifetime of happiness and fruitfulness.

Senator Dafinone, in a goodwill message shared on his official Facebook page, wrote: “I had the pleasure of joining family, friends, and well-wishers of Rt. Hon. Francis Waive, Honourable Member representing Ughelli North Federal Constituency, to celebrate the traditional marriage of his son, Timothy Waive, as he exchanged vows with his beloved, Toyin Coker. Congratulations to Timothy and Toyin on this joyous occasion! May their union be filled with love, peace, fruitfulness, and enduring happiness as they embark on this new chapter together.”

Other notable guests include Hon. Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen, former House of Representatives Member; HRH Queen of Ughievwen Kingdom; Chief Patrick Wheleke, President General of Ughievwen Kingdom; Hon. Chief Isaiah Kekeje, APC Chairman Ughelli South LGA, and his wife; Chief Anthony Osieta, Prince Dr. Igho Egbi, Prince Frank Ugen, among many others.

The ceremony, marked by pomp and elegance, reinforced Rt. Hon. Waive’s towering status as political and traditional leaders joined families and friends to bless the new couple.

