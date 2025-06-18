Gbaramatu Stakeholders Raise Alarm Over Itsekiri’s Threat To Eliminate Ijaw Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders of Gbaramatu kingdom have called for federal and state government intervention over alleged threat issued to the Ijaws in Ikantu and Ijaghala communities from group of persons believed to be From the Itsekiri ethnic nationality.

The appeal was made by the Fiyewei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama at a press briefing on Monday June 16,2025.

He noted that the threat to the Ikantu and Ijaghala communities to be sacked from their community should not be taking lightly.

Chief Gbenekama added that the Ijaw ethnic nationality remain a peaceful people and will remain so emphasizing that since the issue of delineation became a topic of discourse, the people of Ijaghala and Ikantu have been receiving threat to be evicted from their communities.

“We the Ijaws will not fight the Itsekiri people, but they must leave the Ikantu and Ijalagha people alone.

“We are peaceful people but if any Ikantu or Ijaghala indegenes are attacked by the Itsekiris because they traced their ancestoral root to Gbaramatu kingdom, The God’s will fight for us”

Chief Gbenekama observed that according to the Nigeria constitution every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country and Ikantu and Ijaghala communities are not an exception.

“There is freedom of speech , movement and Association in this country and I am pleading with those threatening our brothers and sisters in Ikantu and Ijaghala communities to stop the act”.

He said the threat alone is enough for the state and federal governments to take action and protect the lives and property of the people of both communities.

Chief Gbenekama urged Government at all levels to prioritize the safety of its citizens even as he cited the gruesome killing of Benue residents, appealing to the independent National Electoral commission INEC to complete the delineation of the Warri federal constituency as further delay is not in the best interest of the people.

“INEC come and complete your work ,there is peace in Warri federal constituency,why is our own different ijaws will always continue to call on God to help us ” He stated.

Chief Gbenekama appealed to the state government to fish out the gun runners in Warri federal constituency, alleging that they are preparing to use their arms on the ijaws of Gbaramatu Kingdom and other Ijaw kingdoms.

