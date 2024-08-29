Fuel Scarcity Traced To Vessels Stuck At Collapsed Escravos Breakwater In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amid a short supply or non-availability of premium motor spirit, commonly known as petrol, in the country, eight vessels, including four laden with the product, are stuck at the collapsed Escravos Breakwater moles, the sea gate to Delta Ports.

Our correspondent has learned that the Escravos Breakwater, constructed in the 1950s by Costain Ramon, has reportedly been submerged, obstructing visibility for shipping operators navigating the Delta waterways.

The four fuel-laden vessels, along with those carrying gas and other cargoes, are among those stranded at the Escravos Breakwater.

As of Wednesday morning, it was reported that a large vessel, WALGA, which was transporting petrol for discharge at Delta Ports, remained stuck. The WALGA has been immobilized at the collapsed Escravos Breakwater moles since August 22, 2024.

Furthermore, the WALGA vessel is obstructing the waterways, preventing other vessels from accessing the Delta Ports. The management of the WALGA has been making frantic efforts to mobilize another ship to the location to offload some of its contents, aiming to lighten the vessel and enable it to float.

These efforts are also being made to minimize the demurrage costs incurred by the stranded vessels.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the anticipated ship had yet to arrive at Escravos for the offloading of the stuck WALGA vessel.

The Harbour Master in charge of sea operations at Delta Ports, Captain Oluwole, declined to comment on the matter, stating he had not been authorized to do so.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have appealed to Delta State Governor Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene promptly and repair the collapsed Escravos Breakwater.

“The collapse of the Escravos Breakwater is the primary reason big draft vessels are unable to access Delta Ports, leading to a noticeable loss in revenue that could have otherwise benefited the Delta Government,” a stakeholder, who wished to remain anonymous, stated.

Tribune

