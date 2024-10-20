FPRO Olumuyiwa Expected As Guest Speaker At Delta Online Publishers 6th Convention

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi will be the Guest Speaker at the 6th Convention and Lecture Series of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) slated for Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Vienna International Hotel, Asaba.

DOPF, in a press release on Saturday said that the choice of the Force Public Relations Officer, Adejobi was carefully considered after much consultations based on his enviable pedigree as a round peg in a round hole to squarely handle the topic of our this year’s Lecture titled: “Security Challenges in Nigeria: Finding Local Implementable Solutions”.

According to the press release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of DOPF, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli and Shedrack Onitsha respectively, “Our decision was based on his vast experience in security and Public Affairs and a Communication Strategist of repute. We are confident that his insights will be invaluable to our members and participants.

“Therefore, we consider it a great honour and appropriate for ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to professionally to justice to topic as we confidently trust that his expertise will be of immense value; anticipating to arrive at meaningful and vital solutions that will help in entrenching an implementable solution to security challenges, not only in Delta State, but in Nigeria in general”, it stated.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI earned a Bachelor of Science in Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours) in 2001 and a Master’s Degree in African Studies from the University of Ibadan. His education provided the foundation for a career in the Nigeria Police Force, focusing on conflict management. He is a Ph.D. student in Peace, Security, and Humanitarian Studies at the University of Ibadan and holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Peace and Security Management from Prowess University in Delaware, USA.

Apart from him as the Guest Lecturer, the Convention Lecture will feature Panelists drawn from experienced personalities in different spheres of life including background knowledge on the issue of security, its architecture and management.

These personalities who parade rich resume, will be unveiled subsequently.

Last year’s theme was, “Physical Policy And Taxation: Balancing Revenue Generation And Economic Growth.”, and it was delivered by renowned financial expert and philanthropist, Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei. The Founder and CEO of Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation. She holds two Bachelors of Science degrees in Accounting and Public Policy, Masters in Business Administration and Ph.D in Forensic Accounting. She is a Fellow in Accounting and a chartered Taxation practitioner.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com