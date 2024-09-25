Food Security: Delta Gov Empowers 6,020 Farmers, Releases N1b AUDA- NEPAD Counterpart Fund

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, provided agricultural inputs to 6,020 farmers to boost agricultural production and food security in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off of the disbursement of agricultural inputs to beneficiaries under the Result Area 2 – FADAMA (Food Security) of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES, at the Events Centre, Asaba, Oborevwori announced the release of N1billion counterpart funding for the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), to empower 2,000 farmers for food production, livestock and aquaculture.

He said the state government took the steps to boost agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security in the state and the country at large.

He urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity by utilizing the inputs efficiently so as to improve their productivity and harvest and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the state.

Oborevwori said, “Today’s disbursement is part of that broader initiative, with particular focus on providing over 6,000 of our hardworking farmers with the essential inputs needed to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security across the state.

“To meet the Sustainable Agricultural Sector Reforms component of Realistic Reforms of the M.O.R.E Agenda, we are committed to ensuring that the goals of this programme are achieved.

“Our farmers must receive the necessary support to continue their vital contributions to our economy.

“Agriculture remains a key pillar of our development strategy, and, through this disbursement, we aim to enhance food production, increase household incomes, and ultimately improve the livelihood of thousands of Deltans.

“Let me also note here that, in collaboration with the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD) to further strengthen M.O.R.E smallholder farmers in Delta State, N1Billion has been approved as counterpart fund to empower 2,000 farmers for food production, livestock and aquaculture.”

While commending the Delta CARES team and all stakeholders for their dedication in making the programme a success, Governor Oborevwori said: “Together, we are building a more resilient Delta, one that is prepared to overcome challenges and seize opportunities”.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman State CARES Steering Committee, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen in his remarks, said 6,020 farmers were being empowered under the Result Area 2, which is the food security component of the Delta Cares Programme.

He said the agricultural sector remained an important pillar of the state’s economy, hence the state government was empowering 6,020 farmers to increase productivity in food production under poultry; fish farming, cassava cultivation, maize crop, pepper production and vegetable farming.

He urged Deltans to embrace urban farming in wherever space they could find to enhance productivity and, thus, combat the huge rise in food prices.

Some of the beneficiaries; Friday Imonikebe, Paul Ejuone and Ifeoma Akinjare, appreciated Governor Oborevwori for the empowerment and lauded him for the many road infrastructural development projects across the state, including the construction of Emevor-Orogun Road phases 1 and 2. @highlight

