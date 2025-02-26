Five Dead, 6 Injured, 20 Missing As Boats Carrying Burial Guests Capsize In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Five people have been confirmed dead after two boats ferrying 31 passengers collided and capsized in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Edafe Bright, the police public relations officer for the command, said six people sustained injuries, while twenty remain missing.

He added that the injured are receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

The tragedy occurred when two speedboats, carrying family members returning from a burial, collided, causing them to capsize. Most passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time.

More to come..

