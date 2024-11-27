Five Dead, 20 Missing As Two Speedboats Conveying Family Members Collide In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Five people have died, six injured and twenty persons still missing after a devastating boat accident occurred in the Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command Edafe Bright confirmed the incident, disclosing the six injured persons are receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

The tragic incident involved a collision between two speedboats conveying family members returning from a burial ceremony.

The impact caused the boats to capsize, plunging passengers, who were mostly without life jackets, into the water

In October, scores of persons died in Niger State when a boat capsized as a result of overloading. The boat was carrying over 300 passengers when it capsized at the notorious Gbajibo River in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The boat was travelling from Mundi to Gbajibo for the annual Maulud celebration when the incident happened.

A similar incident happened in the state in September 2023 when a boat ferrying over 50 passengers capsized, killing 24 persons who were on their way to farm for harvest.

Channelstv

