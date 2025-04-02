Fed College Of Education Asaba Provost Call For Help Over Activities Of Land Grabbers, Herdsmen

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Professor Josephine Anene-Okakwa, has called on the government to help the school address its rising security challenges.

Naija News reports that students of the school, last Wednesday, protested reported attacks on the school and students by herdsmen.

Speaking with News Central on Sunday, Professor Anene-Okakwa said the activities of land-grabbers were responsible for herdsmen’s invasion of the school.

“Pulling down of the fence that made the whole place porous and herdsmen started coming inside, you understand? They now have free assets. Anybody can enter the college anyhow. And you would have known the effort we made. We have been making efforts, you understand?” She said.

The Provost disclosed that she had written to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the activities of land-grabbers in the school leading to rising insecurity and herdsmen’s invasion.

She added that the alleged land-grabber who was made to sign undertaken had yet to desist from his action.

She continued, “When I wrote that petition to Inspector General, I copied the DSS. I copied my Federal Minister of Education. I copied the Asagba of Asaba. I copied EFCC and ICPC. I escalated the problem so that anybody that can come and help us will come and help us, you understand? And he was made to sign an undertaken that he will not enter that land again.

“So from there, I wrote to a TETfund to help us that we need perimeter fence for the sake of staff, at least for the safety of staff and students, you understand? And we have been following it up. We have been following it up.

“Yes, of course. That’s what I’m telling you now that we are doing. We are not sleeping. You understand? We are not sleeping. And if the man stops now, if the man stops him, they (TETfund) will come in.

“I even wrote to the Governor. The Governor set up a committee and sent them to go and demolish whatever they have built there. The man refused. You understand? The man refused. That has been our problem. And he’s still pulling down fences, as I’m talking to you now, with impunity.”

