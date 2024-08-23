Excitement As Deeper Life G.O. Storms PTI Ahead Of Scheduled Warri Crusade At Urhobo College

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, was on Wednesday agog as Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, arrived at the institute to deliver a father’s blessing ahead of the highly anticipated crusade scheduled to be held at the Urhobo College playground near Enerhen Junction in Warri, Delta State.

The spiritual visit of Pastor Kumuyi to PTI was an event that drew thousands of Deeper Life Bible Church members from within and beyond Delta State, as they arrived in large buses to partake in Pastor Kumuyi’s heaven-sent mission for spiritual revival and transformation across the oil city of Warri.

The crusade, tagged: “The Possibilities of Faith in Christ Jesus Crusade,” promises impactful teachings and miracles. Pastor Dr. Kumuyi arrived at PTI yesterday in Warri around 2 p.m., where the eagerly awaiting PTI management staff welcomed him, along with his wife, Mama Pastor Esther Kumuyi.

They were accompanied by various state superintendents from the South-South region to the Council Chambers of the institute for an extraordinary encounter with God. While speaking at the Council Chambers, Kumuyi thanked the PTI management for the honor bestowed on him.

He acknowledged that God positioned the PTI management staff in the institute for a good purpose and proclaimed the manifestation of God’s power upon their lives and the institute. The highly revered man of God declared, “Henceforth, as a result of this visit, the right hand of God will rest upon PTI in a glorious way.

God will give you the wisdom to pilot the affairs of PTI. As the great provider, God will give you everything you need to help move PTI forward to fulfill its destiny as a leading institution in Africa and beyond.”

He added, “Today will mark a turning point for PTI. You will receive all you need to live a life of open doors individually and to run the affairs of PTI for the benefit of mankind and to the glory of God, the creator of all things.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Niyi Olowoyo, the Director of Science who represented the Principal/CEO of the institute, expressed the joy of PTI management in hosting the Servant of God in the Council Chambers. He described the encounter as a rare and uncommon privilege. Dr. Olowoyo informed Pastor Kumuyi that PTI, a unique monotechnic since its establishment 52 years ago in 1972, has significantly contributed to fulfilling the vision and mission of its founding fathers.

The institute he noted , is focused on training competent manpower for the oil and gas industry and becoming the training hub in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. Conclusively, he said, “Sir, I hope with this brief history, you will know that we are doing a lot of work here at PTI, which you may not have been aware of. Finally, today, with your visit, we are already receiving our spiritual blessing, and we trust God that the PTI Community will have testimonies unlimited because of the grace of God upon your life.”

Pastor Idowu Shola, the National President of the Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International (PICFI), who oversees Christian affairs in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, also spoke

to express his gratitude to the Man of God as a Father figure in his life. He remarked, “The coming of Pastor Dr. William Folorunsho Kumuyi to touch the soil of PTI is already an answered prayer because we trust that we will have testimonies by the grace of God.”

Mr. Isaac Fregene, the Registrar of PTI who delivered the vote of thanks, noted that the one-on-one encounter with Pastor Kumuyi was a dream come true for all the PTI management staff. He expressed gratitude for Pastor Kumuyi’s benevolence towards the PTI community.

After a group photograph at the arcade with the management staff, Pastor Dr. Kumuyi and his entourage were led to the PTI Christian Fellowship Centre, which was already filled to capacity and overflowing with a mamouth crowd of people eager to see and hear him.

There, at the PTI Christian Centre, he pronounced the benediction of the Lord upon the children of God. In his short sermon, the man of God spoke on the fundamental necessity of making the decision to follow Christ so that heaven can be our final home. He shared how his commitment to personal growth turned his life around from an average of 36% to excellent first-class results.

He explained the concept of the final day and its implications, emphasizing the importance of spiritual decisions and their impact on the lives of believers. In summation, Pastor Dr. Kumuyi prayed for the PTI community, asking for the manifestation of a new glory of God that will fulfill the expectations of everyone present.

In summation, he informed the audience to prepare for an extraordinary encounter with God at the Deeper Life Bible Church Crusade, taking place today, August 22, 2024, at the Urhobo College playground.

Kumuyi, radiating a strong aura of God’s glory, is poised to bring renewed hope, faith, and blessings to those who will be present at the Warri Miracles Crusade.

