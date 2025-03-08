Ex-Rivers Gov Candidate Applauds Tantita, Tompolo For Transforming Education In N’Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Limited has received high praise for its recent commissioning of the Sologha Ekpemupolo JAMB CBT Centre in Ogulagha, Delta State.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities in the Niger Delta, was commended by High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 Rivers State election.

Jackrich described the project as a bold step toward transforming education in the region and empowering youths with modern learning tools. He highlighted the solar-powered infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and state-of-the-art facilities as a testament to Tantita’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community development.

In his statement, Jackrich urged other corporate organizations in the Niger Delta to follow Tantita’s example by investing in education, infrastructure, and social welfare. He emphasized that companies benefiting from the region’s resources have a duty to give back and uplift local communities.

He also congratulated High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and Tantita’s Managing Director, High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi for prioritizing community welfare and taking corporate responsibility seriously.

“I also use this opportunity to urge corporate institutions operating in the Niger Delta to embrace and fulfill their corporate social responsibilities (CSR). The development of our region is a collective effort, and companies benefiting from our land must contribute meaningfully to education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

“I congratulate High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and the entire Tantita Management team led the Managing Director, High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi – (FNIIS, FNSE) for considering the welfare of communities in the region and taking corporate responsibility seriously,” Jackrich stated, expressing hope that the initiative would inspire more meaningful collaborations for the continued development of the Niger Delta.

The commissioning of the JAMB CBT Centre is expected to enhance digital learning access for students, providing a conducive environment for computer-based examinations and educational advancement.

This milestone further solidifies Tantita Security’s role not just in pipeline surveillance but also in driving socio-economic progress in the region.

GbaramatuVoice News

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com