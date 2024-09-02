Ex-Rep Joan Onyemaechi Recounts Her Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Ex-federal lawmaker, Ms. Joan Onyemaechi, who was abducted in Asaba metropolis yesterday narrated her 10-day ordeal in the kidnappers’ den.

She narrated to worshippers how God saved her.

The federal legislator, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, spoke in an emotion-laden voice at a church service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to her, the kidnappers, who abducted her did not know her, neither did she know them.

She said the ordeal taught her the necessity of living each day as one’s last day.

Her words: “Please, take each day of your life as if it could be the last day; I am one of those who say, God forbid when I hear, ‘take each day as if it could be the last’, but that is the reality, we should take each day as if it could be the last.

“You have come to rejoice with me but take each day as if it could be the last; when I was in the boat going to where I did not know, He (God) said, ‘I am with you.’

“I went through that journey for 10 days, and as I embarked on that journey I prayed to God. I am here with you because God said, ‘I will show mercy to whom I will show mercy,’ and I came to thank God that it pleased Him to show me mercy.

“We should begin to caution ourselves. Don’t say what you do not know. Fear God with our mouth. The people who came for me did not know me. I didn’t know them. Who went to tell them about me?

“Today, Isaac, my driver is gone. They gunned down the Inspector of Police, a man with two wives who came from Sokoto to do his job. We should be careful with what we say. our assumptions, God bless you all. Indeed, God answered His name.”

Ms. Onyemaechi was kidnapped by gunmen on July 30 from her church premises, off the DBS Road, Asaba.

At least, two persons, including a police orderly, were killed by the gunmen with others sustaining injuries during the attack.

The Nation

