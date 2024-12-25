Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Urge United Nation To Shun Protest Against Tompolo, Others

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Scores of ex-agitators from the Niger Delta staged a peaceful rally in Warri, Delta State, on Monday, condemning a recent protest at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States against the founder of Tantita Security Services, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and others.

The ex-agitators called on the UN to disregard the allegations against Tompolo, saying the protest was sponsored by crude oil cabals and barons, fighting back against the war on crude oil theft.

They called on the Federal Government and the international community to “be wary of the antics” of these cabals, accusing them of sponsoring so-called activists to undermine the ongoing war against crude oil theft for selfish interests.

Present at the rally were prominent leaders from Amnesty Phases 1, 2, and 3, including ‘General’ Asawana Lucky; ‘General’ Emma Satu, leader of the Niger Delta Water Force; ‘General’ Kurata Akassa, President of the Niger Delta Peace Keeping Voluntary Front; Comrade Ebide Brown, leader of Amnesty Phase 3; ‘General’ Alhaji Lotugbene, Vice Chairman of Amnesty Phase 3; and Comrade Douglas Otokolo, Chairman of Ex-Agitators in Bayelsa State, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-agitators, ‘General’ Emma Satu said the rally was a demonstration of solidarity with the Federal Government and those fighting against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He explained, “The purpose of today’s gathering is to let Nigerians and the world know the truth behind the charade staged by one Jude Gbaboyor last week at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. His protest targeted respected Ijaw leaders, including High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo; the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Brutus Otuaro; and the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Keston Pondi.”

Satu criticised the protest led by Gbaboyor, describing it as a smear campaign driven by crude oil cabals.

“The protesters carried banners with allegations of crimes against humanity, human trafficking, and other baseless claims against these patriotic Nigerians. These accusations are figments of Gbaboyor’s imagination and part of a calculated attack by oil cabals to discredit those working to end oil theft.”

The ex-agitators lauded the efforts of Tompolo and Tantita Security Services, crediting them with significantly reducing oil theft and creating jobs for Niger Delta youths.

“Through Tantita Security Services, Tompolo has curbed crime, secured pipelines, and increased Nigeria’s oil production and revenue. Similarly, Dr. Dennis Otuaro has performed admirably as head of the Amnesty Office, even though he has been in office for less than a year,” Satu said.

The ex-agitators issued a stern warning to those attempting to destabilise the region.

“We will not stand by and allow a set of wicked and devilish connivers to sabotage the progress we’ve achieved or tarnish the image of our Ijaw leaders. Enough is enough,” Satu declared.

They urged the Federal Government, state governors, the Ijaw National Congress, and other Niger Delta stakeholders to address the actions of crude oil cabals and their enablers.

The group also called on the United Nations and international organisations to disregard Gbaboyor’s protest.

“The current peace in the Niger Delta is priceless, and we urge all well-meaning leaders to call these attack dogs to order,” Satu said.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com