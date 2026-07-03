Ex-INEC Commissioner Mike Igini To Chair Second Edition Of Bel Dialogue In Asaba

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LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Bel Media Consult Limited, publishers of Ndokwa Reporters and The Brief, has announced the second edition of its flagship public policy engagement platform, Bel Dialogue, with former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hon. Mike Igini, Esq., named Chairman of the Occasion.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, will hold at David’s Event Centre, Anwai Road, Asaba, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The 2026 edition them is, “Democracy That Works: Bridging the Gap Between Votes, Results and Institutional Accountability,” a subject the organisers described as timely in view of the growing need to strengthen democratic institutions, promote accountable governance and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral and governance processes.

Bel Dialogue is an annual non-partisan public engagement initiative of Bel Media Consult Limited, established to promote informed conversations on governance, public policy, leadership and national development. The platform provides an opportunity for policymakers, professionals, civil society actors, academics, traditional institutions, the media and citizens to interrogate critical national issues and collectively advance practical solutions.

The forthcoming edition follows the successful maiden Bel Dialogue, which established the platform as a credible forum for robust civic engagement and policy dialogue. Building on that foundation, this year’s event promises a more expansive and interactive conversation designed to stimulate ideas capable of strengthening democracy and improving institutional performance in Nigeria.

Announcing the programme on behalf of the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Pharm. Paul O. Enebeli, the Secretary of the Advisory Board and Executive Director of Bel Dialogue, Emmanuel Enebeli, said the appointment of Hon. Mike Igini as Chairman of the Occasion reflects the organisers’ commitment to excellence, credibility and the promotion of democratic values.

According to him, Hon. Igini’s distinguished record in electoral administration, constitutional democracy and institutional accountability makes him eminently qualified to preside over this year’s dialogue.

He noted that throughout his career with the Independent National Electoral Commission, Igini earned national acclaim for conducting elections that reflected the genuine will of the electorate while maintaining the highest standards of transparency, impartiality and professionalism.

“His unwavering commitment to electoral integrity, the rule of law and democratic accountability has earned him widespread respect across Nigeria and beyond. His wealth of experience and principled leadership make him an ideal Chairman for a dialogue focused on strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that the people’s votes truly count,” Enebeli stated.

He explained that, unlike the conventional lecture format, Bel Dialogue is designed as a participatory platform where experts, stakeholders and members of the public engage in frank and solution-oriented discussions on issues affecting governance and national development.

Enebeli further disclosed that the organisers are putting finishing touches to arrangements for what promises to be one of the most significant public policy conversations in Delta State this year, adding that the names of the moderator, discussants and other distinguished participants will be announced in the coming days.

He called on public office holders, legislators, political leaders, professionals, members of the academic community, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, youth groups, the organised private sector, the media and other interested Nigerians to reserve the date and participate in the dialogue.

“Bel Dialogue is driven by the conviction that democracy can only thrive when institutions are strong, elections are credible, leaders are accountable and citizens remain actively engaged in the democratic process. We believe this year’s conversation will make meaningful contributions to the ongoing national discourse on democratic governance and institutional reforms,” he added.

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