Ex-Delta Gov., James Ibori’s Daughter Dumps PDP, Moves To APC

LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives caucus.

Ms Ibori-Suenu announced her defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday.

Her Father, Ibori served as the Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007 and is believed to have retained his hold on the political structure of the the PDP in the state.

Ms Ibori’s defection is the latest in the gale of defection rocking the minority caucus.

Earlier, four members of the Labour Party caucus also defected to the APC.

DailyPost

