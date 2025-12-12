Ewhrudjakpo’s Death Is A Monumental Loss To Urhobo Nation, Bayelsa State, Nigeria-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has described the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as a monumental loss to Urhobo nation, Bayelsa state and Nigeria at large. He stressed that his demise has created a void that will be difficult to fill.

Dafinone who said he received the news of the passing of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo with deep shock and profound sadness in a statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that his sudden collapse on Thursday and subsequent death at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, have left our nation, particularly the Urhobo Nation, in mourning.

He explained that until his death, Senator Ewhrudjakpo remained a principled politician, a committed public servant, and a distinguished son of Urhobo who carried himself with dignity, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to the service of his people.

Dafinone stated that his contributions to governance, community development, and national cohesion were exceptional, adding that he was a man who embodied humility and forthrightness, and his political journey reflected a lifetime of service rooted in integrity, hard work, and devotion to the common good.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family, the Urhobo Nation, the Government and people of Bayelsa State, and all who knew and admired the late Deputy Governor. I urge his family and loved ones to find comfort in the fact that he lived a purposeful life, touched many lives, and left behind a legacy of honour and service that will endure.

“As we mourn this painful loss, I pray that God Almighty grants his family the strength and grace to bear the irreparable loss, and I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. May his memory continue to be a blessing to all of us,” the statement read.

