EndBadGovernanceInNigeria : Olusegun Obasanjo Fathered Bad Governance

By Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Bad governance that Nigerians have being protesting against since August 1st did not start today , it started from day one of our independence in 1960 and continued to our first republic in 1963 up to 1966 when a Nigerian Youth Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Chukwuma “Kaduna” Nzeogwu a bossom friend of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo our form military head of state and two term executive president of Nigeria and other youths of the Nigeria Army revolted against bad governance by selfish , self centered and corrupt politicians who are saints compared to our today’s criminally minded , unscrupulous , mean , callous , insensitive , clueless , kleptomaniac and corrupt politicians



Sadly radical Major Nzeogwu and his colleagues did not succeed to take over power and power fell into the hands of establishment officers of the Nigeria Army headed Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi in 1966 up to Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1999 who handed over power to the current vipers who have remained in power till today administering bad governance to Nigerians that has now culminated in the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest .

I must not fail to state here that there was a break in military rule in 1979 when General Olusegun Obasanjo returned Nigeria to civil rule handing over power to President Alhaji Shehu Shagari who was eventually ousted from power by General Muhammad Buhari In 1983 who later under the pretence of being upright and incorruptible found his way to power as the executive civilian president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 during which time he destroyed Nigeria through bad governance . In fact he can be at best described as the grand father of bad governance in Nigeria .

In the center of all these is Chief Olusegun Obasanjo . He was military ruler from 1976 to 1979 and had his second coming as Civilian president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2008 .

I am happy that the revolt of hunger, hardship and #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria is happening during Obasanjo’s life time . I am happy that the Nigeria that Chief Obasanjo helped to craft. via the fraudulent 1979 constitution which was extensively copied by the also extant fraudulent 1999 is crumbling in his life time right before his very own eyes which he has righty described and warned Tinubu of, please permit me to quote him , ” Nigeria May Be Sitting On Keg Of Gunpowder”.

Chief Obasanjo had the opportunity in 1979 to return Nigeria to true fiscal federalism where every state is to fend for itself instead of going cap in

hand every month end to Abuja for federal government allocation but he did not . He had the opportunity when he was civilian president for 8 years to return Nigeria to where the military hijacked Nigeria from in 1966 , he did not because he was busy eyeing and pursuing a third term .

I dare say that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, fathered bad governance and can not be playing the Ostrich here. I further dare say that if Nigeria goes up in flames as a result of youth unrest due to unemployment, hunger , hardship , hopelessness , helplessness , frustration etc in the midst of our many mismanaged and untapped resources as he has rightly observed , Chief Obasanjo contributed to it in no small measure .

Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

