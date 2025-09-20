Encomium As Six-Time Female World Cup Icon Onome Ebi Retires

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Onome Ebi, Nigeria’s most capped women’s footballer, has retired at 42 after more than two decades of professional football. Her journey took her from Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria to stints in Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, China, and beyond, making her a true trailblazer for African women footballers abroad.

World Cup Record-Holder

Ebi made history as the first African footballer, male or female, to play in six FIFA World Cup tournaments (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023). She also represented Nigeria at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, cementing her place among the continent’s most accomplished players.

Continental Glory with the Super Falcons

A cornerstone of the Super Falcons’ defence for over 20 years, Ebi won four Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) titles in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018. Her leadership, consistency, and resilience earned her admiration on and off the pitch.

Club Success Abroad

Ebi’s club career included spells with Piteå IF and Djurgårdens IF in Sweden, Ata?ehir Belediyespor in Turkey, where she made her UEFA Champions League debut in 2012, and FC Minsk in Belarus, where she won the league, cup, and super cup titles.

A Legacy Beyond Football

Announcing her retirement on Facebook, Ebi described her journey as “filled with challenges, victories, and lessons.” She pledged to continue giving back to football through mentorship, advocacy, and championing African players’ voices.

Inspiration for Future Generations

From her early days in Nigeria to global recognition, Onome Ebi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as a footballer, pioneer, and mentor. Her resilience and achievements have inspired generations of young female players across Africa and beyond.

Super Falcons Pay Glowing Tribute

The Super Falcons have paid glowing tribute to their former captain, Onome Ebi, following her retirement from professional football.

Forward Rasheedat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the squad, described Ebi as far more than just a captain, hailing her as a trailblazer whose influence will continue to shape generations of Nigerian footballers.

Ajibade wrote:

“On behalf of every member of the Super Falcons, we extend our deepest gratitude to you, Captain Onome Ebi, for your extraordinary service and leadership over the past two decades. Your four WAFCON titles and historic six FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances have made you a beacon of excellence for our team.

You have been more than a captain; you’ve been a trailblazer who paved the way for this generation of players. From your early days with Bayelsa Queens to shining on global stages in Sweden, Turkey, China, Spain, and back home in Nigeria, you showed us that no dream is too big and no barrier too high. Your resilience has inspired us to push beyond limits and believe in our potential to continue making history.

As you retire from professional football, we celebrate your monumental legacy and wish you boundless success in your next chapter. Your promise to mentor and uplift young African footballers ensures your impact will echo for generations. Thank you, Onome, for being our hero. Cheers to a legacy that will never fade!

