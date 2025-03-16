EFCC Nabs 30 Suspected Yahoo Boys  In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 14, 2025 arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State.

Statement signed by EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale posted on EFCC website said the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

He stated that items recovered from them at the point of arrest include five exotic cars and phones, adding that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

