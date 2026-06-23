EFCC Crackdown On Ghost Workers In Delta Civil Service, Screens Head Of Service, Audits Payroll

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LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced a comprehensive verification exercise in Delta State’s civil service, screening the Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, alongside officials of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as part of an investigation aimed at identifying ghost workers and ensuring the integrity of the state’s payroll system.

Speaking during a press briefing in Asaba on Monday to mark the 2026 Civil Service Week celebration, Theme: “Reforms, Resilience and Results”, Dr. Oseji confirmed that EFCC operatives visited the state to examine payroll records, nominal rolls and other official documents as part of a nationwide exercise to investigate possible irregularities in public service personnel management.

According to the Head of Service, the anti-graft agency informed the state government that it was carrying out similar verification exercises across several states and had the legal authority to investigate any suspected financial or administrative misconduct relating to public sector payroll administration.

Dr. Oseji disclosed that although the EFCC initially offered to exempt her from the screening because of her position as the state’s highest-ranking civil servant, she rejected the offer, insisting on undergoing the same verification process as every other public servant.

“I told them no. As the number one civil servant in the state, I must lead by example. I insisted on being screened,” she said.

She explained that she presented her letter of first appointment, documents reflecting her change of name from her maiden name, her official identity card and her appointment letter as Head of Service.

According to her, the EFCC officials were satisfied with the documents submitted.

“So far, we have not received any complaints. I am regularly briefed by the officer assigned to accompany the EFCC team throughout the exercise,” she added.

Aside these payroll irregularities, Dr. Oseji used the occasion to reaffirm the Delta State Civil Service’s commitment to institutional reforms during this year’s Civil Service Week, themed “Reforms, Resilience and Results.”

She said the state government remains focused on strengthening professionalism, patriotism, accountability, integrity, innovation and service excellence within the public service.

According to her, the administration is implementing reforms aimed at modernising service delivery through enhanced digital infrastructure, stronger inter-agency collaboration, merit-based appointments and greater inclusiveness across the civil service.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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