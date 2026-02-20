Education, Powerful Tool For Societal Transformation – Gov Oborevwori 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said education remains one of the most powerful tools for societal transformation.

He commended Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited for its consistent investment in education, youth empowerment, technical capacity development, and community support.

Speaking when the Managing Director of the company, Mrs Elozino Olaniyi and her management team paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori said the company’s scholarship programmes is impactful.

Welcoming the team, the Governor expressed appreciation for the company’s sustained collaboration with the state, noting that Midwestern Oil and Gas has demonstrated that growth in the energy sector must go hand in hand with social responsibility.

He said: “Investing in students today secures the future of our state tomorrow,” acknowledging the company’s strong safety record and environmental responsibility, highlighting its achievement of over seven million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury as a reflection of discipline and professionalism.

