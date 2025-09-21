Ede Dafinone: Changing the Narrative, Putting Urhobo’s Next Generation First

Share This





















By Wilson Okorugbo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-“In politics, promises are shadows, but actions are the footprints that remain.”

For Senator Ede Dafinone, leadership is not a matter of lofty declarations or recycled campaign pledges. It is about building tangible foundations that outlive rhetoric and directly shape the future of his people. His recent interventions in education — particularly in information and communication technology (ICT) — embody this philosophy.

Across Delta Central, Senator Dafinone has initiated projects that are transforming schools into centres of innovation and empowerment. The construction and equipping of ICT Centres at Ugbokodo Secondary School in Uvwie, Orhuwhorun Grammar School in Udu, and Ogor Technical College in Ughelli North, alongside the renovation and modernization of Electrical Engineering Laboratories with customized transformers at Sapele Technical College, stand as enduring legacies. These are not mere projects to decorate a political scorecard; they are investments in the future of an entire generation.

Unlike the traditional model of sending a handful of students abroad on scholarships — a model that benefits only a privileged few while leaving little impact on the communities they come from — Dafinone has chosen mass empowerment. By embedding ICT centres within schools, he has created access to digital knowledge for hundreds, even thousands, of students every year. These facilities are more than classrooms; they are incubators where the next generation of innovators, engineers, software developers, and entrepreneurs will emerge.

A scholarship abroad may lift one individual; an ICT centre empowers an entire community.

The ripple effect of these investments is profound. With ICT skills, students are prepared to participate in the global digital economy without leaving Nigeria. Young people gain opportunities in remote jobs, online entrepreneurship, and tech-driven enterprises that feed directly into the local economy. Schools are no longer places of theory alone but laboratories of practical, market-ready skills. And because new cohorts of students pass through these centres year after year, the impact multiplies — generationally, not temporarily.

Senator Dafinone’s vision is clear: politics must move from symbolism to substance, from promises to projects, from shadows to footprints. By focusing on education and technology, he is not copying old formulas but rewriting the political narrative of Delta Central. His approach plants seeds of transformation that will continue to bear fruit for decades to come.

True leadership is not measured by how many speeches one makes, but by how many lives one touches. Where others talk, he builds. Where others cast shadows, he leaves footprints. And where others concentrate on the privileged few, Senator Dafinone is empowering the many.

This is why supporting his efforts is more than political loyalty — it is an act of patriotism. To encourage leaders like Senator Ede Dafinone is to empower progress itself, to strengthen our communities, and to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for the Urhobo nation and beyond.

For media advert placement, events coverage, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com