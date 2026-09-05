Economic Hardship: Oborevwori Announces Fresh Measures To Boost Purchasing Power

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced fresh measures to cushion the effects of economic hardship and boost the purchasing power of residents through infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, empowerment programmes and strategic investments.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Asaba.

He said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had directed the administration to intensify programmes capable of stimulating economic activity at the grassroots and ensuring that the benefits of ongoing economic reforms were felt directly by households.

Aniagwu, who was accompanied by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mr Felix Ofou, said the state’s improved financial position had enabled the government to undertake major capital projects while deliberately deploying resources to stimulate local economic activity rather than fuel inflation.

“The governor has directed that we intensify efforts at rolling out programmes that will indeed improve the purchasing power of our people,” Aniagwu said.

He explained that the planned massive renovation of schools across the state was part of the strategy, noting that the projects would create opportunities for contractors, artisans, suppliers and traders in local communities.

He said materials such as cement and roofing sheets would largely be sourced locally, ensuring that government expenditure circulated within the communities where the projects were being executed and created a multiplier effect through increased earnings and household spending.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state government was working to institutionalise the proposed payment of a 13th-month salary through legislation.

He said the initiative was not intended as indiscriminate distribution of funds but as a deliberate intervention to increase the disposable income of civil servants and stimulate economic activity.

“Once this fund gets to the hands of the civil servants, that civil servant is also enabled to spend money in certain directions. That way, government would have been able to take the benefit of the reforms from the macro level to the micro level,” he said.

Aniagwu further revealed that the governor had directed government agencies responsible for empowerment to commence the process of identifying beneficiaries for various programmes.

The agencies include the Office of the Chief Job Creation Officer, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, the Ministry of Youth Development and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to him, the programmes would provide business support, new skills and other forms of empowerment to enable beneficiaries to become economically productive.

He linked the administration’s continuing investment in road construction to its economic stimulation strategy, saying roads connecting communities and opening up economic corridors would reduce transportation difficulties, facilitate the movement of goods and services and create a more conducive environment for businesses.

Aniagwu said the government was also pursuing investment opportunities arising from the state’s economic and investment summit, including efforts to attract investment in the production of poultry feed and other agricultural inputs.

He said this would reduce the amount of capital leaving the state to procure such materials from other parts of the country while creating employment and business opportunities for farmers and investors.

The commissioner said the government’s improved revenue position and liquidity would not be used for indiscriminate spending but channelled into projects and programmes capable of stimulating sustainable economic growth.

He said the administration’s investments cut across education, healthcare, roads, housing and empowerment, with the ultimate objective of making residents more financially resilient.

He also cited the construction of additional residential quarters for medical personnel, particularly doctors, as part of efforts to improve public services and address brain drain in the health sector, saying decent accommodation would help retain critical personnel and improve healthcare delivery.

Aniagwu acknowledged the economic difficulties associated with the removal of fuel subsidy and other reforms at the federal level but said the Delta Government was determined to mitigate their impact on residents.

He noted that while some of the reforms might have been necessary, their implementation could produce unintended consequences and “grey areas” requiring intervention.

“We are convinced that efforts are also being made to address those grey areas, just as we are doing in Delta, so that the benefit of this removal can move beyond the macro level and come to the micro level,” he said.

He urged Deltans not to allow their present economic difficulties to determine their expectations of the future, stressing that the government’s programmes were designed to create a path towards greater economic stability.

As the 2027 elections approach, Aniagwu said the Oborevwori administration would remain focused on governance and projects capable of producing tangible benefits for the people rather than politically motivated cash distribution.

He called on residents to support the programmes, saying the objective was to ensure that as Delta State grows economically, its people would also experience corresponding improvements in their purchasing power and standard of living.

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