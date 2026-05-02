E-Money Gives  Carter Efe N50m For Defeating  Portable In Celebrity Boxing Showdown

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LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A high-energy night of sport and spectacle unfolded in Lagos as socialite and businessman Emeka “E-Money” Okonkwo confirmed a N50 million payout to comedian Carter Efe following his victory over street artiste Habeeb “Portable” Badmus at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event.

The confirmation came at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, where event promoter Ezekiel Adamu pressed E-Money on his earlier pledge. Without hesitation, he responded: “You know we put our money where our mouth is, and so congratulations Carter on your win. N50 million for you.”

The moment capped an evening that blended entertainment, celebrity rivalry, and competitive boxing into one of the most talked-about events of the weekend.

According to Adamu, the event met expectations in full. “We promised Chaos in the Ring and we have delivered very entertaining fights tonight. There is more coming, thanks to everyone that made this a success and to the fighters for the great display,” he said.

Beyond the headline celebrity bout, the night also featured significant professional action. Godday Appah emerged as the new WBO Africa cruiserweight champion after edging Ezra Arenyeka via split decision in a bout framed as a symbolic WBO Peace Fight between the Itsekiri and Ijaw communities of the Niger Delta.

Earlier, Basit Adebayo secured another WBO Africa title with a dominant unanimous decision win over former WABU champion Loren Japhet, further raising the competitive profile of the card.

But attention largely centred on the much-anticipated celebrity clash between Carter Efe and Portable, a fight that had been building for weeks through heated exchanges and public taunts.

Portable, known for his brash confidence, entered the ring insisting he would extend his celebrity boxing dominance. He declared before the fight: “I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

Carter Efe, however, remained composed, offering a short but pointed response: “One punch and you fall.”

When the bell rang, Portable started aggressively, throwing wide, unorthodox punches in his trademark chaotic style. But Carter, taller and more measured, quickly settled into rhythm, using uppercuts and accurate body shots to control distance.

As the rounds progressed, Portable’s early bursts faded, with repeated clinches and wild swings failing to disrupt Efe’s composure. The comedian gradually tightened control, landing cleaner combinations and dictating the pace of the bout.

By the final bell, there was little ambiguity about the result. All three judges scored the fight 27–30, handing Carter Efe a clear unanimous decision victory and the celebrity boxing crown.

The win, combined with E-Money’s N50 million pledge, brought a dramatic close to a night that mixed entertainment spectacle with competitive boxing and ongoing celebrity rivalries in Lagos.

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