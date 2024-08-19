Driver Ties Man To His Truck For Sneaking Into His Vehicle From Port Harcourt To Ughelli (VIDEO)

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police operatives have rescued a young man who was tied to the back of a truck by the vehicle’s driver and conductor in Ughelli, Delta State.

It was gathered that the driver tied the young man to the truck with a rope as punishment because he sneaked into the vehicle for a free ride from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ughelli.

Operatives from Ewreni Police Station, under A Division Ughelli, intercepted the truck and rescued the man.

When questioned by the police, the young man admitted that he sneaked into the truck without permission.

LinderIkeji

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

A young man was allegedly tied to a truck by a truck driver and his colleagues because he climbed the truck for a free ride. They drove from Port Harcourt to Ughelli, where they were intercepted by Security Operatives from Ewreni Police station, under A Division Ughelli. pic.twitter.com/rTJpFV8wZo — Ughelli Vibes (@ughellivibes) August 15, 2024