Dr.Emudainohwo To Deliver Delta Online Publishers 2025 Annual Lecture In Asaba

LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Planning Committee of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has announced Dr. Ochuko Benedict Emudainohwo Associate Professor of Accounting at Dennis Osadebay University (DOU), Asaba, as the Guest Speaker for the 6th DOPF Annual Lecture, scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at David’s Event Centre, Asaba, commencing at 11:00 a.m.

In a joint statement signed by the Chairman, Mr Abel Johngold and Secretary, Josephine Omodior of the Planning Committee, Dr. Emudainohwo was described as an “accomplished scholar and professional accountant with a strong record of academic leadership, research productivity, and service to the discipline and the wider professional community.”

Emudainohwo, who currently serves as Associate Professor of Accounting at Dennis Osadebay University, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a respected authority in accounting, taxation, and financial governance. He previously served as Acting Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences during the 2023/2024 academic session, where he provided leadership in faculty development, curriculum innovation, and research advancement across management disciplines.

A seasoned academic, Dr. Emudainohwo obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting from Glasgow, United Kingdom, and holds both a Master’s Degree in Finance and an MBA (Finance), in addition to a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, all from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). His academic and professional experience bridges theory and practice, with special research interests in foreign direct investment, taxation, firm performance, financial governance, and public sector accountability.

He has published extensively in reputable national and international peer-reviewed journals, addressing vital themes in fiscal policy, accountability, and governance reforms in emerging economies. His works have contributed significantly to contemporary debates in accounting and financial policy development.

As an educator, Dr. Emudainohwo is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of accounting professionals and scholars. He coordinates the Accounting Technician Scheme (ATS) at Dennis Osadebay University and teaches a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including Financial Accounting, Contemporary Issues in Accounting, Social and Environmental Accounting, History of Accounting Thought, and Advanced Management Accounting Theory. He has also supervised several student research projects and dissertations.

Beyond his teaching and research roles, Dr. Emudainohwo plays an active part in university administration, serving on several committees that promote academic quality and institutional growth. He maintains professional affiliations with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and continues to contribute to both academic and professional advancement in his field.

The Planning Committee expressed confidence that Dr. Emudainohwo’s lecture will provide “a scholarly, practical, and policy-relevant perspective” on the 2025 theme, “Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Implications and Opportunities for Businesses and Society.”

The 2025 DOPF Annual Lecture will also feature a panel of distinguished discussants drawn from government, academia, business, and civil society, and is expected to attract policymakers, professionals, corporate executives, and the media.

The organisers confirmed that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, will attend the event as the Special Guest of Honour, alongside other senior government representatives and dignitaries from across the country.

