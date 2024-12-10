Delta:Policeman Nabbed For Alleged Killing Of 17-Year-Old Boy In Isoko Community Over Knockout

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A trigger-happy policeman in Delta State has been identified, arrested and detained for reportedly gunning down a 17-year-old boy, Emeka Odogwu, in Ozoro community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The gory incident was said to have occurred on Saturday night when policemen stormed the area after having found fireworks, otherwise known as knockout, in the victim’s possession.

PUNCH Metro gathered that efforts by the security operatives to arrest the teenager were resisted and when he attempted to escape, one of the policemen reportedly opened fire and killed him.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident noting, “The policeman has been identified and detained.”

The PPRO also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has waded into the matter.

“The CP has assured the family of justice”, Edafe affirmed.

In a swift reaction, a human rights group, Initiative For Social Rights Concerns And Advancement a.k.a. “No Justice, No Peace”, has strongly condemned the alleged killing of the young boy by the policeman.

The group’s National Coordinator, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, in a statement, urged the Delta State Police Command, to “carry out a thorough investigation on the matter and bring the erring officer to justice.”

While condoling with the deceased’s family, Agberen also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians especially indigenes of Ozoro community to “be civil in their approach at all times, especially when dealing with armed police officers.”

He said, “I sympathise with the family of the young boy who was allegedly shot by a police officer at Ozoro last night, arising from knockouts (fireworks) that were found in his possession.

“It was alleged that the young man resisted arrest and while he was running, he was shot by one of the police officers.

“I condemn in strong terms, the unprofessional conduct of the police operative alleged to have perpetuated the act.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com