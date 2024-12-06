Delta:LG Chair Offers Scholarship To 4 Kids Of Okoloba Indigene Slain Alongside 17 Soldiers In Okuama

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The executive chairman of Bomadi Council Area Honourable Dagidi Rawlings Andaye, has offered scholarship to four children of slain Honourable Pius Aboh, who was killed alongside 17 military personnel by Okuama community youths on 4th March, 2024 while on peace mission to Okuama in Ughelli south Council Area of Delta.

Andaye made the disclosure at his office in Bomadi Secretariat while playing host to a Forum of Bomadi Council Area Former Councilors and Supervisory Councilors were late Hon Pius Aboh was also a member.

He state that as part of effort of Bomadi Council to ease financial Educational burden of late Hon Pius Aboh’s children to their surviving mother, the Bomadi Council has decided to offer scholarship from Basic Education level to Senior Secondary level SSCE to his four children.

Late Hon Aboh was said to have accompanied the Joint military Tasked Force to Okuama community on 4th March, 2024 to rescue his younger brother Anthony Aboh who was snatched on board a speedboat on voyage to his community Okoloba a neighbouring town in Bomadi Council Area to Okuama Community that have been enmeshed and spoiling for war over land dispute. Pius Aboh also fell victim, slained and dismembered alongside 17 military personnel on that peace mission.

The Council Chairman told members of the Forum that late Hon Aboh was a peace loving man but met his untimely death trying to rescue his brother Anthony abducted from a boat enroute Okoloba Community.

He expressed delight that the children left behind by late Aboh would not be much burden in terms of schooling as the Council has decided to offer them scholarship from Basic level of education to Senior Secondary level (SSCE).

Further more, Andaye commended Okoloba Community and Okuoma for giving nod to the peace accord and its eventual signing by representives of both communties at Government office annex Warri.

Andaye thanked members of the forum for their overwhelming support during the electioneering period assured them that his his policies were open doors and their issues would of given prompt attention .He further charged members of the forum to be an ambassador of peace in their communties.

Earlier at the meatimg Hon Vincent Eregbene leader of Bomadi local government area former Councilors and Supervisory Councilors forum commended Andaye for achieving unprecedented progress in infrastructural and human development within four months in office.

“For the first time, Bomadi Local Government Council is experiencing tangible progress with impactful projects across the LGA,” Hon. Eregbene remarked. “We extend our gratitude to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, for entrusting our council with a visionary leader like Hon. Dagidi Andaye Rawlings.”

The Forum unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Hon. Dagidi Andaye’s leadership and pledged to give him the needed support.

DailyIndependent

