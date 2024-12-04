Delta:706 Ballot Boxes, Generators, Other Items Destroyed As Fire Razes INEC Office Ika

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed a fire outbreak in its office at Owa-Oyibu Headquarters of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said although there were no fatalities and injuries, the stores section where petrol generators and other items were kept was completely razed.

The statement said, “The commission held its regular meeting today, Tuesday December 3 2024. Among other issues, the meeting took note of a preliminary report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Delta State, Etekamba Udo Umoren, on a fire incident at our Ika North East Local Government Areaa (LGA) office in Owa-Oyibu town.

“The report indicates that the incident occurred in the afternoon of Monday December 2 2024 as a result of a sudden power surge following the restoration of public power supply.

“Items destroyed in the inferno include 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms and booklets.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities. The incident has been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation.

“The commission appreciates the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service for their response.

“Ika North East is one of our 25 LGA offices in Delta State with 14 Registration Areas (Wards), 238 Polling Units and 131,747 registered voters.”

