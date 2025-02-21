Delta: Why I Dumped PDP For APC-Ossai Nicholas Ossai

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-In a move that has reshaped Delta State’s political landscape, Rt. Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending his long-standing association with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ossai’s decision was made public during a ‘mini celebration’ held at his country home in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, on February 20, 2025. The seasoned lawmaker, who has been a prominent PDP figure since the Fourth Republic, previously served as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ndokwa West State Constituency before moving to the House of Representatives, where he represented Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency until the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Addressing supporters at the event, Ossai explained that his defection was motivated by a desire to bring meaningful development to the people of Ndokwa nation, adding that the APC offers the best platform to achieve his vision.

“I am excited to join the APC, a party that shares my vision for a better Nigeria,” he said. “I am confident that with the support of the APC, we can achieve great things for the people of Ndokwa nation.”

His move is expected to strengthen the APC’s influence in Delta State as the party prepares for upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that his deep-rooted connection with the people of Ndokwa nation would significantly boost the party’s electoral fortunes.

Ossai also highlighted his involvement in the Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, revealing that he had personally invested substantial resources into its execution. He stated that Senator Ned Nwoko had engaged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the project’s completion, which remains a top priority for the APC.

“APC will give us our own state, which is Anioma State. I initiated the IPP project at Okpai and spent a huge amount of money on it. I wanted to earn the credit of starting and finishing it. But Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, is coming to complete it,” he said.

According to him, Senator Nwoko has assured that President Tinubu is committed to ensuring the project’s successful completion, as it holds immense economic potential for the region.

Welcoming Ossai into the party, the APC’s Ndokwa West LGA Chairman, High Comr. Gregory Dike Onah, described his defection as a major boost for the party.

“We are thrilled to have Rt. Hon. Ossai join our party. His wealth of experience and passion for development will be a valuable asset to our party and the people of Ndokwa nation,” Onah said.

Ossai’s defection follows his formal resignation from the PDP, which he submitted in a letter dated February 8, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward I in Ndokwa West LGA. The letter, which has since gone public, stated:

“Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward I, Ndokwa West L.G.A., Delta State, effective today, 8th February, 2025. Thank you. Best regards.”

His resignation was officially acknowledged by PDP Ward Chairman Famous E. Isitchel, confirming receipt.

With this latest political realignment, Delta State’s political equation is set for a new dynamic, as Ossai’s influence and grassroots appeal could reshape the APC’s fortunes in the region.

Ndokwa Reporters

