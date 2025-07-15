Delta: Unknown Gunmen Abduct Contractor In Ogwahi-Uku, Demand N100m Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnappers have reportedly abducted a government contractor, Mr Lucky Ugbo, in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victim was kidnapped around 8.45 pm over four days ago at his residence along Isah Road in the community and was said to have made contact on Sunday, demanding a N200 million ransom.

Community sources, who lived close to Ugbo’s house, said the operation was carried out by heavily armed gunmen, who invaded Ugbo’s residence and took him away at gunpoint.

“The gunmen were heavily armed and were dressed like security agents. They laid siege in an uncompleted building close to his house, and waited.

“He went out and was just entering his house when they stopped him as his wife came out to open the front door for him.

“The gunmen fired shots indiscriminately into the air, before marching their victim into the darkness on foot.

“Many of us who live close, watched the incident from afar. We thought the gunmen were security agents.

“Since the incident, the kidnappers have called his wife twice; they called on Sunday and demanded N200 million ransom, and today, Monday morning, they called again and demanded N100 million as ransom.”

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, it’s confirmed. The police are intensifying efforts to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim.”

