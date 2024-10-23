Delta: Ughelli North Council Boss Suspends Task Force Over Alleged Extortion 

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The chairman, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Jaro Egbo, has announced the suspension of the council’s Task force in charge of wrongful parking of vehicles and tricycles (Keke) and Environmental sanitation at the markets.

The suspension order was contained in a statement dated Monday, October 21, 2024, signed by the Secretary to the Local Government, Unuavworho Irikefe Goodluck, on behalf of the Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo.

According to the statement, the suspension which takes immediate effect “followed allegations from different quarters that some unscrupulous persons among the taskforce personnel were using the name of the Council Chairman to extort money illegally from road users and market women.

“All activities of the task force are suspended until a proper one is put in place.”

It quoted the Council Chairman, Jaro Egbo, as emphasising the need for members of the suspended task force to refrain from harassing members of the public and stop extorting money forthwith.

